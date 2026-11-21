Two men avoided prison after illegally dumping 1,200 tons of rubbish next to a historic Second World War airfield in Suffolk, making over £71,000 in the process.

Eddie Moorcroft and Philip Fairbrother have successfully avoided immediate imprisonment following their conviction for illegally disposing of 1,200 tons of waste next to the historic Second World War airfield at Smithwood Green. The two men, who operated an unauthorized waste site near Alpheton in Suffolk, were sentenced to fines and suspended terms after a comprehensive investigation by the Environment Agency revealed they profited by more than £71,000 from the environmental blight.

The core of the illegal activity involved the transformation of the Smithwood Green Airfield into a massive mound of plastic and general refuse. This rural land, located directly beside RAF Lavenham, sits adjacent to a site of significant historical importance, having served as a base for the United States Army Air Forces until its closure in 1948. The illicit dumping campaign took place between June and August in 2022, during which time the pristine countryside was degraded by a mountain of waste.

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Eddie Moorcroft, aged 31 and a resident of Alpheton, was identified by prosecutors as the principal architect of this illegal operation. He leased the airfield and managed the site without the necessary planning permission, effectively turning the historical grounds into a clandestine landfill. The sheer volume of trash deposited on the site required substantial logistical effort and resulted in severe environmental contamination of the area surrounding the former military installation.

The financial gains derived from this criminal enterprise were substantial, with authorities determining that Mr Moorcroft netted more than £71,000 from the illegal dumping activities. Despite the significant profit and environmental damage, Mr Moorcroft was handed a six-month suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay a fine of £10,000. The suspended sentence means he will not go to prison immediately, provided he adheres to specific conditions over the next period, avoiding a custodial outcome despite the severity of the offense.

Philip Fairbrother, a 72-year-old from Suffolk, was also held accountable for his role in facilitating the waste disposal. He was fined £6,000 for his involvement in arranging the delivery of the waste to the Smithwood Green site. Additionally, the haulage company OJ Neil Biomass Ltd, which transported a significant portion of the illegal refuse, was fined £4,000 following the Environment Agency investigation. These financial penalties were imposed alongside the suspended sentence for Mr Moorcroft to reflect the collaborative nature of the crime.

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Beyond the individual defendants, the legal ramifications of the illegal waste dump are extending to corporate entities involved in the supply chain of the refuse. A second company, URM UK Ltd, has pleaded not guilty at Norwich Crown Court to charges of failing to comply with the duty of care under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. The Environment Agency claims that the waste deposited at the Alpheton site originated from URM premises in Tilbury, Essex, linking the distant facility to the environmental damage in Suffolk.

The legal process regarding URM UK Ltd is ongoing, with a trial scheduled to begin in March 2029. This future court date indicates that the authorities are pursuing a long-term strategy to hold all parties responsible, including the corporate source of the waste, accountable for their actions. The delay until 2029 allows for extensive evidence gathering and legal maneuvering before a verdict is reached on the company liability.

The restoration of the Smithwood Green Airfield has required significant intervention to mitigate the damage caused by the illegal dumping. Charles Shallow, who had previously leased the land to Mr Moorcroft, was ordered by the court to clear the land and cover the costs incurred by the Environment Agency. This financial burden on the landowner highlights the complex chain of responsibility that ensues when historical and rural lands are misused for illegal waste disposal activities.

Officials from the Environment Agency have emphasized the broader impact of such crimes on local communities and the environment. Lesley Robertson, the enforcement team leader for the agency in Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk, stated that illegal waste sites cause misery for communities and serve as a blight on the environment. She confirmed that the site is now clear, noting that enforcement actions have been significantly stepped up to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Government officials have also weighed in on the case to underscore the seriousness of waste crimes. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle stated that communities should never have to tolerate other people rubbish dumped on their doorstep, with criminals profiting at their expense. Her comments reflect a broader government stance on holding waste criminals to account and protecting rural heritage sites from environmental degradation.

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The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of disregarding planning permissions and environmental regulations. While Mr Moorcroft and Mr Fairbrother have avoided immediate jail time, the financial penalties, suspended sentences, and the pending trial of URM UK Ltd demonstrate that legal accountability is still being enforced. The restoration of the land near RAF Lavenham marks the end of this specific incident, but the ongoing legal proceedings against the corporate entity ensure that the full extent of responsibility is investigated in the coming years.

The clearance of the site represents a significant victory for local conservation efforts and environmental regulators. The removal of the 1,200-ton waste mound has restored the natural character of the Smithwood Green area, allowing the historical significance of the RAF Lavenham airfield to be once again appreciated by the public and heritage enthusiasts.

The combined fines of £20,000 paid by the individuals and the haulage company serve as a deterrent for similar illegal activities in the region. The Environment Agency continues to monitor the area to ensure that no further waste is deposited and that the land remains stable and free from contamination following the extensive cleanup operation.

Legal experts note that the upcoming trial of URM UK Ltd in 2029 could set important precedents for corporate liability in waste management cases. The duration of the legal battle underscores the complexity of tracing waste from its point of generation to its illegal disposal, highlighting the need for stricter duty of care compliance across the waste industry.

The involvement of major corporate entities in such illegal operations reveals the sophisticated nature of modern waste crime networks. The prosecution of URM UK Ltd will test the ability of regulatory bodies to enforce environmental laws against large-scale commercial entities that may attempt to distance themselves from the actions of their subcontractors and transport partners.

Local residents have welcomed the final clearance of the site, expressing relief that the eyesore and potential health hazards have been removed. The transformation of the land from a hazardous waste dump back into a quiet rural space adjacent to a historic airfield illustrates the resilience of the local environment when supported by determined enforcement action.