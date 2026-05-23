Illegal Waste and Cancer Epidemic in South Italy: Pope Leo XIV to Address Pollution

Pope Leo XIV will visit the southern Italian town of Acerra, an area scarred by decades of pollution from illegal waste dumping and burning. Angelo Venturato, whose daughter died of a cancer he claims is linked to pollution, will be present to advocate for the issue. The visit is aimed at highlighting the pollution issue and addressing the needs of those affected.

Illegal waste is seen on the side of a road in the outskirts of the southern Italian town of Acerra in the Terra dei Fuochi, or Land of Fires, an area scarred by decades of pollution from illegal waste dumping and burning , much of it linked to organized criminal groups .

In this context, Angelo Venturato talks during an interview with the Associated Press next to photos of his daughter Maria who died at the age of 25 of a cancer he claims to be connected to decades of pollution. Added to the news is Pope Leo XIV's visit to the southern Italian town, where he will address the pollution issue





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Acerra Italy Waste Dumping And Burning Organized Criminal Groups Pope Leo XIV Cancer Epidemic Pollution Issue

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