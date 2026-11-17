Armed settlers in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta shot dead a 60-year-old woman and wounded 10 others near Jericho. Israeli forces deployed to the occupied West Bank village during the violent attack.

Armed illegal Israeli settlers have shot dead an elderly Palestinian woman and wounded 10 other civilians in the occupied West Bank. The fatal incident occurred in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, located west of the city of Jericho. Palestinian field reports indicate that the attackers encircled residential homes before opening fire on local inhabitants. Israeli military forces entered the village as the shooting unfolded between the settlers and residents.

Details Of The Shooting Incident In Al-Duyuk al-Tahta

Hospital authorities confirmed the identity and age of the victim slain in the attack. The deceased woman was identified as being 60 years old at the time of her death. In addition to the fatality, medical staff treated a 65-year-old man among the ten individuals admitted with gunshot wounds. The attack represents a direct escalation of violence in the area surrounding Jericho, where tensions have remained high. Settlers used firearms to target civilians living in the residential zones of the village. The rapid deployment of Israeli military forces suggests the severity of the confrontation between the two groups.

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Stakeholder Positions And International Condemnation

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation regarding the violence that took place on Monday. Officials in the ministry labeled the vehicle ramming incident in Tuqu as a terrorist attack. They demanded international accountability for the driver involved in that separate assault. The ministry also called for legal and military protection measures to be held responsible for aiding the perpetrator. These statements highlight the deepening diplomatic rift and the urgent need for external intervention. Stakeholders emphasize that such acts of violence are not isolated but part of a broader pattern of aggression.

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Real-World Impact Of Recent Violence In The West Bank

The deadly shooting in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta follows another violent assault that occurred earlier in the week. On Monday, an Israeli settler drove a vehicle into a crowd of Palestinians in the town of Tuqu. This incident, located south-east of Bethlehem, resulted in injuries to eight people. The casualties included bystanders and neighbors who rushed to provide first aid to the initial victims. The compounding nature of these attacks has created a volatile security environment. Communities in the occupied West Bank now face immediate threats from both armed confrontations and vehicular assaults. The impact extends beyond physical injuries, affecting the psychological safety of entire neighborhoods.