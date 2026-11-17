Ukrainian national Eldar Skander allegedly caused a fatal collision in Kansas City that killed three members of the Sorbalo family while they traveled to the airport.

Police in Kansas City have identified Eldar Skander, an illegal migrant from Ukraine, as the semi-truck driver who caused a fatal collision on November 9. The crash resulted in the deaths of three family members who were passengers in a Honda Odyssey. Olga Sorbalo, aged 35, and her two children, Luis and Samir, were among those killed in the incident.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The family was driving through Kansas City on their way to the airport to catch a flight back to Vancouver, Washington, when the accident occurred. According to police reports, Skander struck the Honda Odyssey at a high rate of speed. The impact created a chain reaction involving three other vehicles on the road.

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Investigators noted there were no signs of emergency braking by the semi-truck before the collision. This lack of braking action suggests the driver may not have seen the vehicle in front or was distracted at the critical moment. The force of the crash was sufficient to kill three occupants of the minivan instantly.

Investigation and Driver History

During the investigation, an officer found an electronic tablet on the floorboard of the semi-truck. The device was open to the YouTube application when police retrieved it. The tablet was secured with Velcro that matched the strip on the center dashboard of the cabin, a setup likely intended for driver viewing.

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Skander had been living in Chicago prior to the crash. Records indicate he entered the United States illegally during the Biden administration. Following the accident, immigration authorities placed an ICE hold on Skander. This action has prompted questions regarding his immigration status and eligibility to operate commercial vehicles.

Victim Family and Community Impact

Olga Sorbalo was the daughter of a church minister in her home of Vancouver. Her husband, Liviu Sorbalo, has lost his wife and two young children in the tragedy. The GoFundMe page established for the family highlights the deep sorrow felt by their relatives, friends, and church community.

The fundraiser page states that no amount of money can replace the lives lost. However, the family hopes to ease the financial burden caused by the sudden deaths. They are seeking support to surround the grieving husband with love and care during this difficult time.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

Skander remains in custody as the investigation continues. The presence of the tablet and the lack of braking are key factors in determining charges. Authorities will likely review video evidence and witness statements to build their case.

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The community is calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws for commercial drivers. This incident highlights concerns about road safety and the screening of individuals operating heavy vehicles. Further details on Skander's legal proceedings are expected as the case moves forward.