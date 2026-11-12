Police in East Hampton arrested Maurath Tacuri for multiple rapes. The suspect is an undocumented immigrant in a town with strict limits on sharing data with federal immigration authorities.

Police in the wealthy Hamptons district north of New York arrested an illegal migrant named Maurath Tacuri for multiple rapes. The arrest occurred while Tacuri was living in a community that has adopted strict sanctuary policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Arrest Details And Initial Allegations

Officers discovered the allegations after responding to a domestic dispute at a home located on Muir Boulevard. Town detectives conducted an investigation and took Maurath Tacuri into custody on Nov. 6. Police stated that each of the three charges alleges rape by forcible compulsion. This specific offense is classified as a Class B felony in New York.

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Federal Cooperation And Sanctuary Laws

Authorities confirmed that Maurath Tacuri is in the country illegally and officials do not know when or where he entered the United States. The village adopted its sanctuary law in April, and the town followed suit in May. The village ordinance also restricts the use of local license plate reader data for federal civil immigration enforcement.

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Political Pushback And Funding Threats

A federal official stated he would oppose federal earmarks for East Hampton Town and Village unless both repealed their sanctuary laws. This stance puts roughly $9 million in requested project funding at stake. The official argued that the limits on sharing license plate data could keep local officials from helping federal agents locate someone with a final removal order and pending sexual assault charges.

Community Impact And Social Context

The wealthy locals hire many illegal migrants to serve as domestic servants. The lower status of migrants compared to citizens allows equality-obsessed liberals to feel gracious while directing migrants to scrub toilets, wash floors, clean windows, and manage the garden. Town officials said their measure was intended to build trust between police and immigrant residents. Maurath Tacuri was held at police headquarters ahead of a scheduled arraignment in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Friday.