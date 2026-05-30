Illegal migrant, accused of executing Loyola student Sheridan Gorman, caught with weapon in jail

Officials described the shank as a “sharpened piece of metal with a handle fashioned out of medical tape.”

Delaney Hall anti-ICE clashes continue – despite New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's ‘peaceful’ protest zone Sheridan Gorman was caught with a weapon down his pants inside the Chicago prison where he awaits his murder trial.

Jose Medina-Medina, 26, was caught with a 6-inch shank in his pants when Cook County jail officials searched the suspected killer on Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said, accordingStaff inside the Illinois lock-up received reports that Medina had the makeshift weapon in his possession before the pat-down just after 8 a.m.Jose Medina-Medina was found with a 6-inch shank in his pants pocket inside the Cook County Jail on May 28, 2026. Officials described the shank as a “sharpened piece of metal with a handle fashioned out of medical tape.

” Medina was charged with possession of contraband in a penal institution, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Gorman, a freshman at the private Jesuit university, was fatally shot during a random attack while she was searching for the northern lights with a group of friends near campus in the early morning of March 19.

Medina allegedly jumped at the group while wearing a mask and fired a single shot, striking the 18-year-old Yorktown Heights, NY-native in the back.with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and would face a maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole after Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011.from a previous gunshot wound to the head he suffered during a robbery while he was living in Colombia with his mother.

President Donald Trump listens to Sheridan Gorman’s mother, Jessica, speaks to a rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY, on May 22, 2026. The injury left Medina with a part of his brain missing and forced him to relearn basic functions like walking and talking, the defense attorney claimed.that allowed their daughter’s alleged killer to illegally enter the country in 2019 and walk free around the streets before the murder.

“I don’t care what side of the aisle politically people are on, or if you’re right in the middle like us. This can’t happen. We’ve got to make changes,” Sheridan Gorman’s mother, Jessica, told “CBS Mornings” in April.

“There’s definitely policies that contributed to this happening and we can’t save Sheridan but we can’t just not do anything,” Thomas Gorman added during the interview. Jose Medina-Medina was found with a 6-inch shank in his pants pocket inside the Cook County Jail on May 28, 2026. Kevin C Downs for NY Post President Donald Trump listens to Sheridan Gorman's mother, Jessica, speaks to a rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY, on May 22, 2026.





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