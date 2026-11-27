Two Albanian nationals with illegal immigration status face burglary charges after breaking into Prince William and Kate's Norfolk home. Details on the arrest and court proceedings.

Arilen Ndoci and Mirgen Doku, two Albanian nationals currently in the United Kingdom without legal permission, have been charged with burglary following a break-in at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The pair appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court where prosecutors detailed their alleged theft of six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from the residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine. The incident occurred on a Monday evening when police were alerted to suspicious activity near the King's Sandringham Estate shortly before 6pm. Both suspects were arrested nearby and are described by the Home Office as being in the country illegally with no valid immigration status.

Illegal Entry History and Arrest Details

Reports indicate that Arilen Ndoci, aged 32, entered Britain illegally at least three times over the past four years, utilizing both small boat crossings and flights. The 34-year-old Mirgen Doku, who resides in South Kensington, also lacks legal standing in the country. The Home Office confirmed that both men arrived most recently six months prior to the alleged burglary and stated officials would seek to remove foreign national offenders at the earliest opportunity. Upon their detention, neither suspect was wearing shoes, and they were found in the woodland area north of the hall, as captured by drone footage utilized by Norfolk Police specialists.

Also read Royal Security Alert: Two Arrested in Anmer Hall Break-in

Court Proceedings and Prosecution Evidence

Prosecutor John Cooper presented evidence to the court detailing how the suspects allegedly forced entry into the property by climbing a drain pipe to access a floor containing a dressing room. He stated that an exterior window frame was damaged during the forced entry and that a messy search of the property was conducted for items of value. Mr. Cooper noted that items consistent with burglary, including tools, were discarded in the surrounding woodland around 7:13pm. The suspects were remanded in custody after confirming only their names and dates of birth, with Ndoci reportedly speaking good English while Doku required an Albanian interpreter via videolink.

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Property Status and Royal Family Absence

Kensington Palace confirmed that none of the Royal Family were present at Anmer Hall during the raid, as Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis were at their primary residence in Windsor at the time. The ten-bedroom mansion, a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, is considered a favorite bolthole for the Wales family. King Charles III was believed to be at his home on the estate three miles away, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was at his Marsh Farm property on the opposite side of Sandringham. The estate remains a significant personal sanctuary for the family, particularly during Princess Catherine's recent health battles.

Future Legal Steps and Security Implications

Arilen Ndoci and Mirgen Doku are scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court again on November 30 for further proceedings. A third suspect associated with the burglary remains at large while police continue their investigation into the incident. The Home Office reiterated its commitment to deporting foreign national offenders, emphasizing that both men have no valid leave to remain in the UK. The incident has highlighted security concerns around protected sites, prompting the use of advanced resources such as the National Police Air Service helicopter and specialized police dogs during the initial search operations.