Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 25 Years for Raping 8-Year-Old in Virginia

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala, Juan Santos-Velasquez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl in Loudon County, Virginia. The conviction for aggravated sexual battery comes amid calls from DHS to end sanctuary policies.

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala, Juan Carlos Santos-Velasquez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on March 15, 2025, for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Loudon County, Virginia.

The conviction came after a jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual battery and attempted sexual battery for the May 2024 attack, which occurred while another child was present in the same room. Prosecutors detailed that Santos-Velasquez raped the young victim and used an object for sexual penetration, leading to charges of rape and object sexual penetration. The case has drawn significant attention due to the defendant's immigration status and prior deportation history.

Santos-Velasquez, 38, first entered the United States illegally in 2014 by crossing the border near Texas. He was apprehended and deported back to Guatemala the same year.

However, he re-entered the country illegally at an unknown time and location, evading detection. He eventually settled in Virginia, where he committed the horrific crime against the child. The victim, now 9 years old, testified during the trial, describing the traumatic events. Her mother expressed relief at the sentence, stating that justice has been served but that the emotional scars will last a lifetime.

Following the sentencing, Lauren Bis, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, issued a strong statement condemning the attack and calling for stricter immigration enforcement. Bis labeled Santos-Velasquez a monster and urged Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to end the state's sanctuary policies, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The DHS demanded that Santos-Velasquez be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after completing his prison term to ensure his deportation and prevent any future harm. This incident has reignited debates over sanctuary jurisdictions and the handling of criminal illegal aliens, with officials emphasizing the need for federal cooperation to protect communities. The case also highlights ongoing concerns about border security and the tracking of individuals who re-enter the country illegally.

Under the Trump administration, the DHS has prioritized cracking down on such cases, with Secretary Kristi Noem vowing to remove criminal illegal aliens. Local authorities in Loudon County have defended their response, noting that the arrest was swift and the prosecution thorough.

However, critics argue that stronger immigration enforcement could have prevented the attack altogether. The victim's family has requested privacy as they continue to heal, while community members have organized support efforts. The sentencing brings a measure of closure, but the broader implications for immigration policy remain contentious





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