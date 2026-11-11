Illegal immigrant’s alleged plane hijack scare fuels tense security scramble after door was ‘breached’: audio

Security audio captures the tense moments as emergency crews cornered Rony Gomez-Alberto at the back of United Airlines flight 2174 on the tarmac.

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New security audio reveals the tense moments when emergency personnel responded to an incoming plane on the tarmac where anThe flight, United Airlines 2174, was heading to New Orleans from Newark, New Jersey Monday evening, when pilots sounded the alarm. Suspect Rony Gomez-Alberto, 34, of Honduras, is currently in jail following his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security previously confirmed to Fox News the suspect was deported from the U.S. twice before he – again – illegally entered the country by way of California. He was released by a judge in 2020. Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national DHS says was deported twice, was arrested following an alleged cockpit breach attempt aboard a United Airlines flight on Nov. 9, 2026.

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UNITED FLIGHT FROM CHICAGO MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER PASSENGER'S 'MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS' TO BREACH COCKPIT In the radio call, someone is heard saying,"We have him at the back door. The back door has been breached by him.

" A United Airlines aircraft in flight. United confirmed that Flight 2174 landed safely in New Orleans following a passenger disturbance on Nov. 9, 2026.

"We're going to approach and enter through the rear of the aircraft. ""Stay on the line with him and tell him to notify you immediately if he starts trying to move towards the front of the airplane. ""Be advised, one passenger had not told me he changed into all black before he started trying to reach the cockpit. ""All right, be advised, pilots are going to stay in the cockpit with the door locked.

Flight attendants are going come off, so we're going to bring them off and bring them over here as well. He doesn't speak English. "