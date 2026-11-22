Carlos Suarez-Contreras will not face charges for backing over Deborah Murphy outside a Publix in Panama City Beach, Florida, after prosecutors determined they could not prove reckless driving, enraging the victim's family.

A Venezuelan man who was in the United States illegally will not face charges after backing over an 82-year-old grandmother outside a Publix grocery store in Panama City Beach, Florida, prosecutors said.

The decision has left the family of Deborah Murphy devastated and furious, with her daughter saying they feel let down by the state of Florida. Carlos Suarez-Contreras, 26, was driving a Toyota 4Runner that struck Murphy on May 16 or May 17, according to differing accounts, as she walked back to her car carrying a bag after a brief stop at the store.

Also read Buckeye man used Reddit to hire stranger to attack fiancée with kids at home: prosecutors

Surveillance Video Shows Accident Details

Surveillance video showed Murphy striding through the crosswalk toward her car when she was hit by the SUV moving in reverse. She was facing away from the vehicle and apparently did not see it coming. Larry Basford, state attorney for Florida's Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, told Fox News Digital that Suarez-Contreras will not face any charges for the accident. I think everyone would agree that what he did was careless and it was negligent, Basford said.

Advertisement

But prosecutors determined the SUV was not backing quickly enough to prove Suarez-Contreras was driving recklessly. They considered charging him with vehicular homicide and manslaughter but could not establish the culpable negligence required for those charges. Murphy was taken to the hospital and died from blunt force injuries less than an hour later, her daughters said. Both sets of tires crushed her body before the car stopped, according to Amy Edge and her twin sister Beth Schulz.

We know the man killed her, Edge told Fox News. He never got out of the car. He never ran to her aid. He never stopped.

Family Expresses Outrage Over Decision

He wasn't reversing from a spot. He drove backwards. We feel incredibly let down by the state of Florida, who vowed to seek justice on her behalf, Edge said. It's like experiencing the loss all over again.

Suarez-Contreras was held without bond because of his immigration status and because he was considered a potential flight risk, according to Florida Highway Patrol records. He was driving with a canceled Georgia license, arrest records showed. The Georgia Department of Driver Services confirmed the license had been canceled but would not say when, citing privacy concerns. The license became invalid only a day before the accident, prosecutors found.

Advertisement

Passenger Testimony Highlights Immigration Issues

The question of whether Suarez-Contreras knew it was canceled proved problematic for the state's case. At the scene, a passenger in the car, Luis Sanabria, gave sworn testimony to a law enforcement officer that Suarez-Contreras was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Sanabria was found to have an expired visa, according to the incident report. He was released into the custody of immigration authorities.

Prosecutors also looked at a Florida law passed in 2023 that invalidates a driver's license issued to an illegal immigrant in certain states, such as California, Connecticut and Delaware. But the legislation does not designate Georgia as one of those liberal states that gave licenses out so freely to individuals, Basford said. Murphy's daughters said they are incredulous that Florida is not pursuing a trial, believing it could have set a new precedent for this type of case.

Prosecution Team Investigated For Months

At the beginning of the investigation, the prosecution team worked on the case for almost six months, searching for answers that could lead to a conviction. Murphy was remembered as a vibrant grandmother. Her family had previously fought for justice in the case, speaking out about their loss and their frustration with the legal process.