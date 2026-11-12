Illegal immigrant arrested after dragging, striking ICE officer in Chicago suburb: DHS

Jose Garnica-Naranjo, a Mexican citizen, allegedly dragged an ICE officer through a car window during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights, DHS said.

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Darrin Porcher react to the New Jersey incident where an illegal alien allegedly rammed an ICE agent. They emphasize the staggering 3300% increase in vehicle attacks against law enforcement officers.

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An illegal immigrant with a prior criminal history was arrested Wednesday after allegedly dragging a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with his car while fleeing an arrest attempt Jose Garnica-Naranjo, 32, a Mexican citizen, was taken into custody a day after violently resisting a targeted immigration enforcement operation, according to the "This illegal alien used his vehicle to assault one of our ICE officers, hospitalizing the officer," said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"Thankfully, the officer has since been released from the hospital. This is just the latest example of the staggering rise in anti-ICE violence, with our officers facing a more than 1,600% increase in assaults against them.

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"ICE officers spotted Garnica leaving a home in Chicago Heights on Tuesday morning. Officers followed his car at a distance before attempting to initiate a traffic stop, DHS said. When officers approached the vehicle, they instructed Garnica to turn off the engine, but he allegedly refused to comply.

"When officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, Garnica accelerated and fled while an ERO Chicago officer was partially inside the vehicle through the driver-side window," DHS said in a statement. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agents walk down a street during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Chicago, Ill. , on Jan. 26, 2025. An ICE officer was allegedly dragged by a car driven by an illegal immigrant in a Chicago suburb this week, injuring him.

Garnica then drove over a raised center median planted with trees, causing the officer to be thrown from the vehicle, according to authorities. As Garnica fled, his car struck the injured officer, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital. The officer suffered contusions, cuts and scrapes to his legs, though tests confirmed no broken bones. Mullin attributed violence against immigration officers to rhetoric from Democratic elected officials, who have accused ICE of terrorizing neighborhoods during law enforcement operations.

"This is the result of anti-ICE rhetoric from sanctuary politicians like Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker," he said.

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"DHS is calling on Governor Pritzker and all other sanctuary politicians to knock off this violent rhetoric and start cooperating with ICE before any more officers are injured in the line of duty. "