Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Allegedly Battering Federal Officer in Florida

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant, Denis Corea Miranda, was arrested in Polk County, Florida, after allegedly assaulting a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer during an attempted arrest. Sheriff Grady Judd stated this is the first time an HSI agent in the county has been injured on duty. Miranda is facing charges, including battery on a federal officer and resisting arrest, and could be deported.

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant, Denis Corea Miranda, was arrested in Polk County, Florida on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a federal officer . The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer sustained an injured shoulder during the struggle when agents attempted to take Miranda into custody in Lakeland. Sheriff Grady Judd disclosed at a press conference that this incident marks the first time an HSI agent in the county has been injured while on duty.

Corea Miranda, according to Sheriff Judd, resisted arrest and fought back, stating he did not want to be deported. After the altercation, he fled into a wooded area but was eventually apprehended following a large-scale perimeter operation involving helicopters and drones. He was tracked down to a loading dock. Sheriff Judd emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that the state of Florida and its taxpayers would bear the financial burden of the injured officer's care. He also highlighted Miranda's previous encounters with law enforcement, including a 2021 stop by Border Patrol after crossing the U.S. border from Nicaragua. Under existing federal 'catch and release' policies, Miranda was given a court date and released. He was subsequently arrested for DUI in 2024 but failed to appear in court, leaving an outstanding warrant. Judd argues that the pattern of release and re-offense exemplifies the failings of the current system. Now, Miranda faces charges including resisting arrest and battery on a federal officer, and will potentially be deported. Judd added that Miranda has also been linked to burglary offenses in Polk County, potentially leading to further state imprisonment





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illegal Immigrant Federal Officer Assault Immigration Catch And Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida: Illegal Alien Accused of Downloading Files of Child Sexual Abuse, BestialitySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

DOJ convicts 22 foreign nationals for illegal reentry in North FloridaFrom Pensacola to Tallahassee, 22 previously deported individuals gambled on a quiet return to the U.S., and lost.

Read more »

DOJ convicts 22 foreign nationals for illegal reentry in North FloridaFrom Pensacola to Tallahassee, 22 previously deported individuals gambled on a quiet return to the U.S., and lost.

Read more »

DOJ convicts 22 foreign nationals for illegal reentry in North FloridaFrom Pensacola to Tallahassee, 22 previously deported individuals gambled on a quiet return to the U.S., and lost.

Read more »

DOJ convicts 22 foreign nationals for illegal reentry in North FloridaFrom Pensacola to Tallahassee, 22 previously deported individuals gambled on a quiet return to the U.S., and lost.

Read more »

DOJ convicts 22 foreign nationals for illegal reentry in North FloridaFrom Pensacola to Tallahassee, 22 previously deported individuals gambled on a quiet return to the U.S., and lost.

Read more »