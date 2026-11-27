Axel Chavez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, allegedly confessed to fatally shooting 71-year-old U.S. military veteran James Witten outside his West Point, Utah, home on May 30 for $50,000, according to newly unsealed court documents.

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador charged in the May 30 shooting death of a 71-year-old U.S. military veteran in West Point, Utah, allegedly confessed to the murder and said he was paid $50,000 to carry out the killing, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Axel Chavez was arrested in Las Vegas on June 16 and charged with murder with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, dangerous weapon conduct by a restricted person and obstruction of justice. A second suspect, Abner Avila, was also arrested and charged with murder. In court documents, prosecutors said it is believed that Avila is also in the U.S. illegally. Prosecutors said Chavez identified Avila as the driver of the getaway car.

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James Witten, 71, a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, was shot and killed outside his home in West Point on May 30. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Witten was hanging porch decorations when a car pulled up in front of his house and an occupant opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

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Suspects Confess To Murder For Payment

According to recently unsealed court documents relating to Avila's arrest, Chavez allegedly confessed to the murder and said they had agreed to carry out the killing for $50,000. The court documents do not mention if Chavez revealed who agreed to pay them to carry out the murder.

A Ring camera from Witten's house recorded the alleged murder, capturing what is believed to be Chavez wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a mask or bandana, dark gloves, sunglasses and a gray beanie. He allegedly fired 10 rounds at Witten. DHS said Chavez's criminal history includes a domestic violence conviction in Santa Ana, California, in 2024, as well as another arrest for domestic violence in Laguna Niguel, California, in 2025.

California Ignored Detainers On Illegal Immigrant

The agency said detainers were lodged both times, but California ignored them. He entered the U.S. illegally through California in 2021, then was released into the country by the Biden administration. This illegal alien should have never been allowed on our streets, and James Witten should still be alive today, then-DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

ICE is now asking officials in Utah to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and to work with ICE so that we can remove him from our country. Reckless sanctuary policies in states like California are putting American lives at risk. The case has drawn attention amid a wave of alleged migrant murders that has ignited fury across the U.S. as officials warn of more carnage and call for a crackdown.