Illegal Holiday Homes on Ancient Woodland Must Be Demolished, Council Orders

Bradford Council demands removal of illegally built holiday lodges on 500-year-old woodland in West Yorkshire, requiring 300 trees to be replanted after hundreds were chopped down. The Turkish-owned firm appeals, claiming works predate their purchase.

A controversial development in West Yorkshire has sparked outrage after it emerged that holiday homes were illegally constructed on a £1 million ancient woodland , leading to the felling of hundreds of trees dating back 500 years.

The site, Jacobs Hill Farm in Silsden, Keighley, was purchased two years ago by Turkish agricultural firm Azara Gid San for £1.05 million. The company is now accused of clearing the land of trees that provided habitat for protected species such as bats and breeding birds, and subsequently building five large concrete pads, four holiday lodges, septic tanks, and access roads without obtaining planning permission from Bradford Metropolitan District Council.

The council has issued an enforcement notice demanding that 300 trees be replanted and the land restored to its original state within six months, with full restoration required by March 2027. However, Azara Gid San has appealed the decision, claiming they are an innocent party and that the works were completed before they acquired the property. The company argues that the developments have become immune due to the passage of time, a claim disputed by local authorities and wildlife groups.

The enforcement notice highlights the significant environmental damage caused by the unauthorized construction. The woodland, part of the Airedale Landscape and within the zone of influence of the South Pennine Moors Special Protection Area, had rich ground flora essential for wildlife, including protected species. The council stated that the tree loss has diminished the appearance of the landscape and negatively impacted biodiversity.

Penny Hunt, co-founder of Yorkshire Dales Wildlife Rescue, emphasized that ancient woodlands are irreplaceable and crucial for struggling wildlife populations. Meanwhile, the appellant, represented by Dewar Planning Associates, argues that the enforcement notice is unjustified. Director Sam Dewar claimed the council misinterpreted planning policies and noted that the holiday lets complement existing permitted accommodations on site, supporting the local economy. He also pointed to increased demand for holiday rentals following Bradford's designation as UK City of Culture in 2025.

Despite these arguments, the council maintains that all assessed developments require planning permission, which was never granted. The dispute has drawn criticism from environmental organizations and local residents, who view the tree felling as an attack on an invaluable natural resource. Carter Jonas Estate Agents, which handled the sale two years ago, referenced three other properties on the land but did not disclose the alleged works.

The council first became aware of the unauthorized development in February 2024 and issued a Temporary Stop Notice in September to halt further construction. Now, with the enforcement notice in place, the council demands that all changes be reversed within six months from March 3, including the removal of buildings and septic tanks, and the planting of 300 trees to repair the damaged woodland.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between development pressures and environmental conservation, with both sides digging in for a legal battle. As the appeal process unfolds, the future of Jacobs Hill Farm remains uncertain, but the council's firm stance signals a commitment to protecting the region's green belt and ancient woodlands from similar encroachments





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Ancient Woodland Illegal Development Tree Felling Bradford Council Planning Enforcement

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