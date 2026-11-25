Illegal mining in Crucitas, Costa Rica, has expanded to 10,000 hectares, spreading mercury contamination toward the shared San Juan River basin affecting Nicaragua.

Illegal gold mining operations in the Crucitas district of San Carlos, Costa Rica, have expanded from approximately 900 hectares to an estimated 10,000 hectares, creating a transboundary environmental crisis. This uncontrolled expansion now threatens the San Juan River basin, a critical water resource shared with neighboring Nicaragua. The contamination poses severe risks to aquatic ecosystems and public health in both nations.

Mercury Contamination Detected in Aquatic Ecosystems

Research conducted by the Instituto Regional de Estudios en Sustancias Tóxicas at the Universidad Nacional identified mercury contamination in regional aquatic ecosystems between 2018 and 2023. Fish samples collected near active mining sites exhibited significantly higher concentrations of mercury compared to those from distant locations. This accumulation occurs because mercury is used in artisanal extraction to separate gold, persisting in the environment and moving up the food chain. Cyanide, another chemical used in the process, further endangers surface water, aquifers, soils, plants, and amphibians when applied without technical controls.

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Governance Vacuum Allows Mining Expansion

The crisis stems from a governance failure where the state withdrew formal operations without establishing effective territorial control. Private companies, including Industrias Infinito, received exploration permits in the 1990s but faced controversy. Costa Rica banned open-pit metal mining in 2010, and courts annulled Crucitas permits due to administrative irregularities. However, the company exit lacked a comprehensive ecological restoration strategy or alternative development for local communities. This vacuum allowed artisanal miners, known as coligalleros, to expand rapidly, fueled by rising international gold prices and limited state surveillance.

Complexity Hinders Monitoring and Remediation

The dispersed nature of the illegal operations complicates efforts to monitor pollution or assign legal responsibility. Unlike a single formal mine, the affected area consists of multiple extraction points, camps, and routes. This fragmentation makes it difficult to design effective remediation strategies or assess the full extent of environmental damage. The removal of vegetation, road construction, and excavation activities have also increased erosion and sediment flow into rivers. These physical changes threaten protected areas, including the Corredor Fronterizo and Maquenque wildlife refuges, as well as the San Juan-La Selva biological corridor.

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Stakeholder Positions on Regulatory Solutions

Advocates argue that Costa Rica should maintain its 2010 prohibition on open-pit metal mining while aggressively pursuing illegal extraction. They recommend pairing enforcement with ecological restoration and alternative local development, such as ecotourism and agroecology. Conversely, some proponents suggest formalizing artisanal mining through concessions to cooperatives that ensure traceability, tax payments, and environmental recovery plans. Others argue that allowing large-scale open-pit mining under strict state regulation could generate employment and fiscal revenue for communities with limited economic opportunities.

Transboundary Risks to Shared Water Resources

The environmental and health consequences of this mining activity extend beyond Costa Rican borders due to connected surface and groundwater systems. Waterways in Crucitas feed into the San Juan River, which is vital for drinking water, fishing, farming, livestock, and tourism in both countries. If mercury, cyanide, and mining sediments reach these systems, the impact on ecosystems and communities will be severe. The situation highlights the urgent need for coordinated binational strategies to protect shared natural resources from industrial pollution.