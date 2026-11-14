Illegal Cheshire Farmhouse Demolition Begins After Barry Devine Losses

Demolition of an illegal green belt property in Dutton, Cheshire, starts tomorrow costing £20,000. Barry Devine faces sentencing after four-year legal battle with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The demolition of a controversial farmhouse on Dones View Farm in Dutton, Cheshire, is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The property, which was constructed illegally on protected green belt land, will be destroyed at an estimated cost of £20,000 following a final ruling by planning authorities. This physical removal marks the end of a protracted legal dispute that has occupied the courts for several years and resulted in significant financial expenditure by the property owner.

Demolition Process And Timeline

The physical destruction of the residence is set to commence on Saturday and is projected to conclude on November 28. Contractors will remove the structure and associated boundary walls and fencing as mandated by the enforcement notice issued by Cheshire West and Chester Council. The work represents the final stage of a court-ordered enforcement action that was originally directed in March 2019 when the council determined the building was an unauthorized new house rather than a permitted barn conversion.

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History Of Property Transformation

Retired builder Barry Devine purchased the site in 2000 and spent nineteen years transforming the original 19th-century barn into a sprawling residence with separate wings. Mr Devine maintained throughout the legal process that he never required planning permission for the works. However, Cheshire West and Chester Council argued that the structure was entirely new and not the original barn, leading to the initial enforcement notice. The council demanded the complete removal of the unauthorized structure to restore the integrity of the green belt land in Dutton.

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Legal Challenges And Financial Costs

Mr Devine spent four years and all his available funds challenging the demolition order through the Planning Inspectorate, the High Court, and the Court of Appeal. He lost every legal challenge during this extensive period. His final appeal was dismissed in March 2023, yet he continued to occupy the property, refusing to comply with the initial orders. Consequently, the council prosecuted him for failing to comply with the enforcement notice, leading to his recent conviction at Chester Crown Court.

Court Sentencing And Next Steps

Mr Devine appeared at Chester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, November 6, where he was found guilty of one breach of planning control. The offense carries an unlimited fine, but Recorder Eric Lamb delayed the sentencing hearing. The judge adjourned the case until December 21, citing concerns that Mr Devine was unrepresented and had exhausted his financial resources on the previous appeals. Council inspectors are authorized to visit the site on December 14 to verify that demolition work is progressing as scheduled.