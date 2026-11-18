A man ordered deported by a federal judge faces criminal charges after a November 8 hit and run in Green Bay left a 76 year old man on a ventilator in Green Bay ICU.

Villalta Perez faces severe criminal charges in Green Bay, Wisconsin, following a hit and run incident that left a 76 year old man fighting for his life in the local Intensive Care Unit. The elderly victim remains on a ventilator after suffering catastrophic injuries including spinal damage and brain bleeding. Police have charged Villalta Perez with hit and run involving great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

The collision occurred on November 8 when Villalta Perez was driving his vehicle in Green Bay. He struck the 76 year old pedestrian and immediately fled the scene without offering assistance or stopping for aid. Emergency responders located the victim and transported him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition unable to move his legs and with limited movement in his arms.

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Villalta Perez Immigration Status And Background

Villalta Perez has a documented history of immigration violations that preceded this violent incident. He illegally crossed the southern border in November 2023 and was released into the United States by the administration of former President Joe Biden. His release occurred despite his subsequent criminal actions and the severity of the injuries caused to the elderly victim.

A federal immigration judge ordered Villalta Perez deported from the United States in September of this year. Despite the deportation order and the pending criminal charges in Green Bay, immigration authorities have not yet executed the removal. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against him to ensure cooperation between local and federal officials regarding his custody status.

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Brown County Jail Detention And Financial Bond

Villalta Perez is currently held at the Brown County Jail where he remains detained pending further legal proceedings. The court has set his bond at 100000 dollars which allows for his potential release if financial conditions are met. His detention ensures he remains within the jurisdiction of the court while facing serious felony charges related to the hit and run.

The 100000 dollar bond reflects the severity of the charges and the danger posed to the community according to local judicial standards. Villalta Perez continues to be held in Brown County Jail while authorities coordinate with ICE regarding the outstanding deportation order. The combination of criminal detention and federal immigration holds creates a complex legal situation that requires ongoing monitoring.

Victim Condition And Ongoing Investigation

The 76 year old victim suffers from facial fractures brain bleeding and spinal injuries that have left him dependent on mechanical ventilation. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit in Green Bay unable to move his legs and with limited ability to move his arms. Medical staff continue to monitor his condition as he fights for recovery from the life altering injuries sustained in the crash.

The family of the victim has been left to deal with the aftermath of the hit and run as the elderly man remains critically ill. The severity of the spinal injuries and brain bleeding suggests a long and uncertain recovery process. Law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash while Villalta Perez remains incarcerated at the Brown County Jail facing the full weight of the law.