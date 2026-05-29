Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Stairwell in Virginia

An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking garage stairwell in Arlington, Virginia.

An illegal alien, with prior arrests for other crimes, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking garage stairwell in Arlington, Virginia. Cristobal Liobardo Vasquez-Sanchez, a 25-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in Arlington County this month and charged with sexual battery and attempted object sexual penetration, according toAccording to police, the woman was in the stairwell in a residential parking garage when Vasquez-Sanchez approached her.

After exchanging words with the woman, police allege that Vasquez-Sanchez started inappropriately touching the woman. The woman told police she flagged down a bystander also in the parking garage to seek help. That is when police say Vasquez-Sanchez fled the scene. At the time of his arrest, Vasquez-Sanchez had prior arrests for rape, sexual assault, property damage, drug possession, and larceny.

A Department of Homeland Security official told 7News that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are seeking custody of Vasquez-Sanchez.

“Sanctuary politicians released this criminal from jail back into Virginia communities. Vasquez-Sanchez then went on to rack up charges for rape and sexual assault,” DHS’s Lauren Bis told 7News.

“Governor Spanberger’s decision to end cooperation with ICE in Virginia has allowed criminals to be released back into American communities,” Bis said. “… while Governor Spanberger continues to allow the release of pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto Virginia’s streets, DHS law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals. ” Vasquez-Sanchez remains in Arlington County jail.

ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him, seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.





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