Delon Raymond Jaundoo, an illegal immigrant from Guyana, was released from Rikers Island despite an ICE detainer and violent felony charges. He remains at large as officials clash over New York sanctuary policies.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul are facing renewed criticism from the federal government after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Mullin condemned the release of a violent fugitive who remains at large despite an active immigration detainer. The incident has reignited the fierce political battle between New York state leaders and federal immigration authorities over the implementation of sanctuary policies.

Delon Raymond Jaundoo, a Guyanese citizen who overstayed his visa, is currently at large after being released from Rikers Island Jail in New York City. He faces multiple violent felony charges including attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a loaded weapon. Federal authorities maintain that he poses a significant public safety risk while remaining unaccounted for in the metropolitan area.

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer for Jaundoo on April 29. The New York City Department of Correction declined to honor that federal request, allowing him to be released into the community. This decision directly contradicts the preferences of federal officials who seek to detain non-citizens with serious criminal records pending removal proceedings.

DHS Secretary Mullin issued a blunt statement criticizing New York's leadership for enabling what she described as reckless public safety failures. She argued that state and local laws prevent necessary cooperation with federal immigration authorities even in cases involving violent offenses. Her comments highlighted the deepening rift between New York City governance and federal enforcement priorities.

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Despite these violent charges, sanctuary politicians in New York refused to honor ICE's detainer and released this criminal back onto the streets to put more American lives in danger, Mullin said in a statement. Under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime, Mullin added. The sooner we put an end to these reckless sanctuary policies, the sooner we can all work together to make America safe again, he said.

The controversy emerges as Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently signed executive orders limiting city coordination with ICE. A state law signed by Governor Hochul took effect in August barring local authorities from cooperating with federal immigration officials. These measures were designed to limit the entanglement of local law enforcement with federal deportation efforts, a stance that federal officials now argue endangers citizens.

Governor Hochul's office pushed back against the federal narrative, asserting that New York State complies with all legal requirements. A spokesperson for Hochul told Fox News Digital that the state always notifies federal immigration enforcement of any non-citizen serving a State prison sentence. They characterized any assertion otherwise as a blatant mischaracterization of the facts.

The spokesperson further argued that the current political rhetoric is meant to distract from the cruelty and violence witnessed in operations conducted by Secretary Mullin's ICE agents. This defense underscores the ideological divide regarding how best to balance community trust with federal immigration enforcement mandates in highly populated urban centers.

DHS stated that several other illegal immigrants arrested for or convicted of violent crimes, including murder, arson, assault, and rape, have similarly been released from custody under the state's current policies. Critics argue that this pattern demonstrates a systemic flaw in the sanctuary framework that prioritizes local policy over federal safety concerns.

Jaundoo's case is not isolated in its legal complexity. He lawfully entered the country during the Obama administration but overstayed his authorized stay, which expired in January 2015. His current status as an overstayer combined with his violent arrest record places him in a unique category of enforcement priority that local officials have chosen not to act upon immediately.

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Federal authorities have launched a manhunt for Jaundoo, urging the public to remain vigilant. The situation has galvanized both supporters of strict sanctuary policies and advocates for robust federal immigration enforcement. The outcome of this jurisdictional clash could influence future legislative attempts to mandate local cooperation with federal detainers.

The incident has also drawn attention to the broader national conversation on immigration enforcement and local autonomy. As New York continues to test the limits of federal-state cooperation, other jurisdictions may watch closely to see how these policies impact public safety metrics and legal precedents.

Political analysts suggest that the clash between Mayor Mamdani, Governor Hochul, and DHS Secretary Mullin will likely result in prolonged legal battles. The case of Delon Raymond Jaundoo serves as a focal point for these ongoing debates about the role of local law enforcement in federal immigration matters and the responsibilities of sanctuary cities in a divided political landscape.

The public safety implications of such releases continue to be debated in legislative hearings and court proceedings. While New York officials maintain their stance on protecting community trust, federal leaders argue that the safety of American citizens must take precedence over local political ideologies. The search for Jaundoo remains active, with authorities promising to pursue all legal avenues to bring him to justice.

As the manhunt continues, the political fallout in New York shows no signs of abating. The disagreement highlights the challenges of implementing distinct immigration policies in a city with significant non-citizen populations and strong ties to federal enforcement mechanisms. The situation will likely remain a key talking point in upcoming policy discussions and election cycles.