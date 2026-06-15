Ilia Topuria Defends Lightweight Title Against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on White House Lawn

Recap of UFC Freedom 250 headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje, with co-main Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane, held at White House lawn in front of Donald Trump.

UFC Freedom 250 unfolded on an extraordinary stage: the White House lawn, with President Donald Trump in attendance for his 80th birthday celebration. The event, which stretched into the early hours, was a mix of high-stakes fights, celebrity appearances, and emotional moments.

Thousands of fans packed the fan park, and the atmosphere was electric as the promotion delivered one of its most unique cards. From a proposal in the octagon to a cameo by Tyson Fury, the night was packed with memorable moments before the main event between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. The co-main event saw Ciryl Gane deliver a stunning knockout victory over Alex Pereira to claim the interim heavyweight title.

Gane, known for his fluid movement and striking, overwhelmed Pereira with a barrage of punches in the first round, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in while Pereira was still standing. The win sets up a potential rematch with Tom Aspinall, who has been sidelined with an eye injury suffered in their previous fight. Pereira, who had moved up from light heavyweight, was chasing an unprecedented third division title but fell short against the Frenchman.

Gane's performance was described as sensational, and he celebrated atop the White House steps after walking out with a medal of honour recipient. All eyes then turned to the main event for the lightweight championship. Ilia Topuria, undefeated at 17-0, entered the octagon to defend his title against Justin Gaethje, one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history. Topuria had already defeated the division's elite, including Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje, known for his relentless pressure and granite chin, was returning after a year-long layoff due to personal issues. The crowd braced for a clash of styles - Gaethje's chaotic violence against Topuria's technical precision. As Bruce Buffer introduced the fighters, the night reached its climax, promising a fitting end to a historic event. The outcome would determine whether Topuria could cement his legacy or if Gaethje would finally claim his first UFC title





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UFC Freedom 250 Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje White House Donald Trump Alex Pereira Ciryl Gane Tom Aspinall Tyson Fury

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