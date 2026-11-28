The American figure skating star delivered one of the best performances in the sport’s history on Friday.

American figure skating star Ilia Malinin broke the short program world record at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo. | Toru Hana - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty ImagesMalinin dazzled once again at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, where he won his maiden title in his first appearance at the figure skating competition and broke a world record in the process.

The American figure skating star set a new all-time short program record on Friday with 114.81 points, besting compatriot Nathan Chen’s mark of 113.97 at the 2022 Beijing Games. Malinin went on to deliver another technical free skate on Saturday to clinch the event’s trophy with 305.31 total points, easily clearing France’s Kevin Aymoz and Switzerland’s Lukas Britschgi who finished in second and third place, respectively. The 21-year-old’s short program was as meaningful as it was flawless.

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Malinin skated to “Lament for the Valley” from Karl Jenkins’s orchestralwith a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. in January 2025. The mid-air collision was the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. Malinin’s victory in Tokyo was made even more special knowing his mother, retired Russian-Uzbek figure skater Tatiana Malinina, competed for and won the NHK Trophy twice during her illustrious skating career .