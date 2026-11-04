Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota Re-election After Federal Raid

Representative Ilhan Omar defeats Republican John Nagel in Minnesota's 5th district with 76.5 percent of the vote, securing her largest margin since 2018 following a controversial federal investigation into her immigration records.

Representative Ilhan Omar secured a decisive victory in Minnesota's 5th congressional district on Wednesday, winning with 76.5 percent of the vote against Republican challenger John Nagel who received 16.2 percent. This result marks her strongest electoral performance since her initial House election in 2018, occurring less than a month after federal agents raided her Washington, D.C. home on October 12. The Associated Press called the race in her favor as nearly all ballots were counted, with 99 percent of the 344,118 votes cast processed by Wednesday morning.

Election Results and Vote Margins

Ilhan Omar accumulated 263,166 votes, while John Nagel received 55,805 votes as of 7:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Independent candidate DeVelle Jackson garnered 24,215 votes, representing seven percent of the total ballot count. This outcome represents a slight increase from her 2024 victory over Republican Dalia al-Aqidi, where she received 74.4 percent of the vote. In 2022, Omar won with 74.3 percent of the vote against her Republican opponent, and in 2020 she secured 64.3 percent while facing competition from the Legal Marijuana Now Party which obtained 9.5 percent.

Also read Ilhan Omar claims Trump has a ‘creepy obsession’ with her — like birther claims against Obama

Federal Investigation and Home Raid

The raid on Omar's residence was executed by Homeland Security Investigations agents on October 12 as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. A judicially authorized search warrant obtained by the Department of Justice cited potential immigration offenses, including allegations of providing false statements and fraud in immigration paperwork. The New York Times reported that the warrant included a general conspiracy charge alongside the immigration-related allegations. A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed the enforcement action was part of an active investigation but did not provide further specific details.

Political Reactions and Stakes

Ilhan Omar characterized the federal probe as a politically motivated attack, stating on X that the raid was an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize law enforcement. She cited a decade of campaigns by former President Donald Trump to silence her with what she described as baseless lies. Jacklyn Rogers, Omar's communications director, labeled the raid an outrageous abuse of power and insisted her client had done nothing wrong. President Donald Trump stated he understood authorities were looking at Omar carefully, calling her personally crooked and a terrible person without directly linking his remarks to the investigation.

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Immigration Allegations and Context

Federal authorities are examining whether Omar or her late father lied on immigration documents when arriving in the United States from Somalia as refugees or while obtaining citizenship. Homeland Security Secretary Mark Mullin stated in September that officials were investigating claims that Omar married her brother to gain access to the country, allegations she has consistently denied. Vice President JD Vance previously stated the Department of Justice was investigating Omar over alleged immigration fraud during discussions of the Feeding Our Future scandal involving a Minnesota non-profit accused of securing funds by lying about school meals.

Impact on Congressional Power Dynamics

Omar's victory coincided with a broader electoral shift that saw Democrats flip control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. This majority gives the Democratic party the power to significantly restrict President Trump's policy actions during the final two years of his second term. In a post-election message on X, Ilhan Omar thanked Minnesota voters for the mandate and declared she would not allow Trump to silence her. The win reinforces her position in a district that has increasingly supported Democratic candidates in recent midterm cycles.