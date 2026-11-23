Court records related to the October raid of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar's home are set to be released on Monday.

Court records related to the October raid of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar's home are set to be released by a judge late Monday, although the basis of the search will remain sealed.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said last week he agrees with federal prosecutors that a 67-page search warrant affidavit tied to the October 12 search of Omar's Washington residence should remain sealed as 14 news organizations seek access to the filing and other court records. But Boasberg told attorneys for the Department of Justice to submit proposed redactions to other related court filings that could be unsealed as soon as 5 p.m. Monday, potentially divulging some of the government's legal basis for the court-authorized raid conducted by Department of Homeland Security agents.

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Boasberg ordered prosecutors to submit a redacted version of the search warrant docket sheet, but the 67-page search warrant affidavit will be excluded until a charging decision is made. News organizations seeking the records have until November 30 to respond to the proposed redactions, while the court won't publish any redacted material before conferring with prosecutors, the judge ruled last week.

Boasberg indicated last week he plans to release redacted search warrant records if they did not disclose witnesses, investigative evidence or potential criminal charges.

"Parts of the warrant, I believe, could be released," Boasberg told federal prosecutors and attorneys for news organizations seeking the records during a November 17 hearing. Barring a stay, Boasberg later indicated he planned to release the redacted material by 5 p.m. Monday. Omar, 44, has not been criminally charged as of Monday.

The Somali-born lawmaker, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, has repeatedly denounced allegations that her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother whom she married to obtain immigration benefits. The congresswoman has publicly blasted the October 12 raid as an "attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," while her attorney has characterized the ongoing probe as politically motivated.

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President Donald Trump called on Omar to immediately resign in late October after a federal court filing identified the Democrat as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

" The president and other conservative critics have repeatedly alleged without evidence that she married Elmi to skirt immigration laws. Federal agents searched Omar’s residence as part of an investigation into potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork. Authorities have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, a source close to the matter told the Associated Press last month on condition of anonymity. Attorneys for Omar did not return requests for comment following Boasberg's ruling last week.

Fourteen news organizations, including the Associated Press, asked Boasberg to release sealed records connected to the raid on October 15, including the search warrant, warrant application, supporting affidavit and attachments, the return and inventory of property seized, as well as related court filings and orders. Prosecutors oppose releasing the records, claiming the search warrant affidavit contains sensitive details of the government's ongoing investigation.

In 2016, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated allegations regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Elmi, according to a report by The New York Times citing current and former officials. Prosecutors subsequently did not pursue a case due to the statute of limitations. Omar's office, meanwhile, is promising to seek answers following revelations that businesses linked to a $250 million fraud scheme made payments to the wife of a longtime aide, court records show.

Financial records reviewed by Newsweek identified Amino Abdi, the wife of Omar’s deputy district director Ali Isse, as a recipient of multiple payments from businesses connected to Minnesota's massive Feeding Our Future scam. The businesses were controlled by owners or associates of one of the program’s meal distribution sites, Safari Restaurant, which falsely claimed to have served nearly 4 million meals to children.

The payment records were logged as evidence in the case against the program's executive director, Aimee Bock, who was sentenced to 500 months in prison in May for her role in the scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program. The documents indicate Abdi received payments between August 2020 and December 2021. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kate Nalepinski, Gray R. ThomasCourt records related to the October raid of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar's home are set to be released by a judge late Monday, although the basis of the search will remain sealed.that a 67-page search warrant affidavit tied to the October 12 search of Omar's Washington residence should remain sealed as 14 news organizations seek access to the filing and other court records. But Boasberg told attorneys for the Department of Justice to submit proposed redactions to other related court filings that could be unsealed as soon as 5 p.m. Monday, potentially divulging some of the government's legal basis for the court-authorized raid conducted by Department of Homeland Security agents.

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Boasberg ordered prosecutors to submit a redacted version of the search warrant docket sheet, but the 67-page search warrant affidavit will be excluded until a charging decision is made. News organizations seeking the records have until November 30 to respond to the proposed redactions, while the court won't publish any redacted material before conferring with prosecutors, the judge ruled last week.

Boasberg indicated last week he plans to release redacted search warrant records if they did not disclose witnesses, investigative evidence or potential criminal charges.

"Parts of the warrant, I believe, could be released," Boasberg told federal prosecutors and attorneys for news organizations seeking the records during a November 17 hearing. Barring a stay, Boasberg later indicated he planned to release the redacted material by 5 p.m. Monday. Omar, 44, has not been criminally charged as of Monday. The Somali-born lawmaker, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, has repeatedly denounced allegations that her former husband,, is her brother whom she married to obtain immigration benefits.

The congresswoman has publicly blasted the October 12 raid as an"attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," while her attorney has characterized the ongoing probe as politically motivated.in late October after a federal court filing identified the Democrat as"Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

" The president and other conservative critics have repeatedly alleged without evidence that she married Elmi to skirt immigration laws. Federal agents searched Omar’s residence as part of an investigation into potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork. Authorities have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, a source close to the matter told thelast month on condition of anonymity. Attorneys for Omar did not return requests for comment following Boasberg's ruling last week.

, asked Boasberg to release sealed records connected to the raid on October 15, including the search warrant, warrant application, supporting affidavit and attachments, the return and inventory of property seized, as well as related court filings and orders. Prosecutors oppose releasing the records, claiming the search warrant affidavit contains sensitive details of the government's ongoing investigation.

In 2016, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated allegations regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Elmi, according to a report byciting current and former officials. Prosecutors subsequently did not pursue a case due to the statute of limitations.identified Amino Abdi, the wife of Omar’s deputy district director Ali Isse, as a recipient of multiple payments from businesses connected to Minnesota's massive Feeding Our Future scam.

The businesses were controlled by owners or associates of one of the program’s meal distribution sites, Safari Restaurant, which falsely claimed to have served nearly 4 million meals to children.for her role in the scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program. The documents indicate Abdi received payments between August 2020 and December 2021.