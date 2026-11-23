Representative Ilhan Omar's office is investigating payments made to the wife of longtime aide Ali Isse from an entity involved in a $250 million child nutrition fraud scheme. See details inside.

Representative Ilhan Omar's office has committed to investigating payments made to the spouse of a longtime congressional aide, following revelations that the recipient received funds from an organization central to a massive $250 million fraud scheme. The inquiry was triggered by financial records reviewed by Newsweek, which identified Amino Abdi, the wife of Omar's District Deputy Director Ali Isse, as a beneficiary of multiple transactions from Minnesota's Feeding Our Future. These documents, logged as evidence in the criminal case against the program's executive director, detail a timeline of financial interactions that have now drawn scrutiny from both the Representative's team and state lawmakers.

Core Financial Details and Timelines

Court records reveal that Amino Abdi received payments from Feeding Our Future, also known as Teaching Our Future, between August 2020 and December 2021. The entity was at the center of a federal investigation into a fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program. Aimee Bock, the executive director of the nonprofit, was sentenced to 500 months in prison for her role in the conspiracy to steal taxpayer funds intended for feeding children. The Justice Department confirmed in April that Bock and more than 65 others have been convicted in the scheme.

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The financial documents do not explicitly state the purpose of the transfers to Abdi. Most of the transactions from Feeding Our Future were simple direct transfers to her bank account. One specific payment, recorded as a check with the memo line "Sf," lacked a clear explanation, a notation also used for several other payees within the court files. The combined accounts of Feeding Our Future and its alternate name, Teaching Our Future, serve as the primary record of these transactions, which remain unexplained in the public court documents.

Aide's Professional and Social Ties

Ali Isse has worked for Representative Ilhan Omar since she launched her political career in 2016. Beyond his official duties as District Deputy Director, records show Isse held significant professional and social ties to Bock and Feeding Our Future. In February 2021, Isse exchanged emails with Bock seeking assistance with the federal food program. The correspondence, dated February 5, 2021, included Natasha Rice from Representative Ilhan Omar's office and carried the subject line "Re: Help with USDA Food Program." This interaction occurred prior to the bulk of the payments identified in the later financial records.

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Isse's relationship with the nonprofit extended to public appearances and endorsements. In June 2021, Feeding Our Future won a court battle against the Minnesota Department of Education regarding the nonprofit's backlog of applications. Isse attended a party hosted by Bock to celebrate the victory and took the stage to praise the organization. He stated at the event, "Thank you, Aimee and Feeding Our Future and the staff, for the incredible work you've been doing," adding that the nonprofit never gave up until they succeeded and always stuck to the truth.

Political Fallout and Investigation Calls

Despite the close ties, neither Ali Isse nor Amino Abdi has been charged with a crime related to the fraud scheme. Furthermore, no evidence presented during Bock's trial accused Representative Ilhan Omar or other members of her congressional staff of participating in the fraudulent activities. When contacted by the Minnesota Star Tribune regarding the payments, Isse declined to provide an explanation, stating, "I have nothing to contribute," and "I've nothing to say about it." Newsweek also approached Isse via email outside of regular office hours but did not receive an immediate response, and a call to his office went unanswered.

Representative Ilhan Omar's spokesperson, Jacklyn Rogers, told the Minnesota Star Tribune, which first reported the payments, that she would "try to get answers to these things" when presented with the summary of the findings. Newsweek subsequently asked Rogers via email what steps the Representative's office had taken to review the payments and whether any conclusions had been reached. Meanwhile, Minnesota State Representative Kristin Robbins, the Republican chair of a House committee analyzing fraud issues in the state, has called for federal intervention. Robbins stated, "I think the feds should immediately investigate these payments from the Safari group to the beauty salon and understand why they were made and where the money ended up," emphasizing the importance of the inquiry.

Context of Broader Fraud and Political Climate

The scrutiny comes against a backdrop of broader legal and political challenges for Representative Ilhan Omar. She is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors over possible violations related to her finances and immigration status. It remains unclear whether the payments to her aide are connected to that ongoing inquiry. Additionally, a Washington court has ordered the release of records related to a search of Omar's home before 5 p.m. on Monday. These payments were made during the same period that Abdi filed for work permits at the site of her business, Safari Beauty Salon, which covered expenses totaling $57,272 between 2020 and 2021.

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Although court records do not show Amino Abdi had any involvement in Safari Restaurant-one of the businesses that collectively defrauded the government of $44 million-her salon was located less than a block from the eatery. The salon's corporate registration was terminated by the state for inactivity in 2024. Representative Ilhan Omar had previously addressed the fraud scandal, stating in a February 2022 letter that she was "appalled to learn of such heinous acts and the theft of resources meant strictly for our most vulnerable populations." She noted that she donated all contributions received from those convicted in the fraud to charity in 2022 and expressed gratitude for the work being done by government agencies to uncover the fraud.