New records in the Ilhan Omar federal investigation reveal a probe window starting in 1980. Details emerge regarding immigration claims and her father's disputed background.

Unsealed federal documents related to the investigation of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar have intensified scrutiny regarding the background of her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed. The newly released papers, published on Monday, include an October 7 filing that supported the Trump administration's request to search the Minnesota Democrat's Washington residence. Prosecutors in the filing stated that the inquiry involves alleged crimes occurring between 1980 and the present.

This specific start date of 1980 has raised immediate questions because Representative Omar was born in 1982, according to her official House biography. The two-year gap suggests the investigation may examine events or documentation from before the congresswoman was born. Investigators are reportedly examining information that her father allegedly provided during the family's immigration process to the United States.

Also read Federal Investigation into Ilhan Omar Centers on Immigration Fraud Decades

Immigration Date Allegations Investigated

The core of the federal scrutiny centers on allegations that Nur Omar Mohamed intentionally misstated Ilhan Omar's birth date on immigration paperwork. According to reports from The Washington Post citing people familiar with the probe, authorities are investigating whether this alteration allowed the congresswoman to derive U.S. citizenship through her father. This alleged manipulation of birth records is the primary mechanism under review in the current federal action.

However, the unsealed records do not explicitly link the 1980 start date to Nur Omar Mohamed or to specific immigration documents. The filing fails to explain why the investigation window begins in 1980, nor does it identify Mohamed as a subject of the investigation. The affidavit containing the evidence supporting the search remains sealed, and the specific redacted crimes prompting the October 12 search are not detailed in the public record.

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Conflicting Accounts of Nur Omar Mohamed

The background of Nur Omar Mohamed has been described in conflicting ways by different sources. In her 2020 memoir, This Is What America Looks Like, Representative Omar described her father as an educator from a family of civil servants. She wrote that the family was well-off enough to have a guarded compound and driver in Mogadishu before Somalia descended into civil war.

In contrast, Oxford University scholar Mohamed Haji Ingiriis and the Minnesota-based Sahan Journal have described Nur Omar Mohamed as a Somali military officer. Ingiriis stated that Nur Omar Mohamed served in Somalia's military for decades and remained in a military post until the collapse of the Siad Barre government in 1991. The unsealed filing, however, does not indicate that his reported military career forms part of the federal investigation.

Official Stance and Future Legal Steps

Representative Omar has not been charged with any crimes. Prosecutors have explicitly stated that the investigation concerns her explicitly private conduct rather than her work in Congress. Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to comment on Tuesday regarding the potential charges she could face, speaking to Newsweek at a press conference. The Congressional Black Caucus previously described Nur Omar Mohamed as a teacher and trainer who later worked as a taxi driver and for the U.S. Postal Service.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Omar's office via email for comment but has not yet received a response. The unsealed documents do not resolve the discrepancy between the 1980 investigation date and the congresswoman's birth year. The lack of clarity in the redacted records leaves open questions about how the timeline of alleged offenses connects to the family's immigration history and residency in the United States.