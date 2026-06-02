Ilhan Omar Accuses Trump of Weaponizing Fraud Allegations for Political Gain

Representative Ilhan Omar responded forcefully to President Trump's racist attacks on Somali Americans, saying he uses fraud as a political weapon while enriching himself and protecting his donors. She highlighted his pardons for convicted fraudsters and his threats to withhold federal funds from Minnesota.

Representative Ilhan Omar issued a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump 's recent attacks on Minnesota and its Somali American community. The Democratic congresswoman from Minneapolis has faced a barrage of personal and increasingly racist insults from the president since taking office in 2019.

This latest incident follows a familiar pattern where Trump criticizes Omar and the Somali community while his own administration faces scrutiny. During a recent rally, Trump launched into a tirade stating, The Somalians, what they've done to Minnesota, the Somalians, crooked as hell. Ilhan Omar, crooked as hell. They're all crooks, and we got them, we got them.

Now we're putting the clamps on. He was referencing fraud cases in Minnesota where organizations, many run by Somali Americans, misappropriated hundreds of millions in federal funds for food assistance, disability, and childcare. In response, Omar wrote an op-ed for The Guardian, arguing that Trump weaponizes the issue of fraud for political gain while shielding his own donors and enriching himself.

She pointed out that Trump has a history of pardoning or commuting sentences for some of the most brazen financial criminals, including Jason Galanis and Devon Archer, both tied to massive fraud schemes. She also noted that while Minnesota prosecutors were pursuing fraud cases, Trump was freeing individuals convicted of such crimes. Omar criticized the president for hypocrisy, stating, The truth is, Trump doesn't care about addressing fraud.

He has repeatedly pardoned and rewarded some of the most brazen financial criminals. She added that Trump and Republicans are not interested in a serious conversation about fraud or corruption. Instead, they use partisan spectacle and racist vitriol to deflect from their own misconduct. The president's threats to withhold over $2 billion in annual federal funding from Minnesota over Medicaid reimbursements further demonstrate, in her view, a willingness to ransom public resources for political leverage.

Omar concluded that the American people deserve a president who does not use the pretense of accountability to punish opponents and reward allies. The core of her argument is that Trump's focus on fraud is selective and racially charged, designed to stoke outrage rather than solve problems, while his own network operates with impunity.

She frames this as part of a broader pattern where the administration ransacks the public good for private profit, using clicks and theatrics to obscure its own corruption. The congresswoman's statement underscores the deep political and racial tensions surrounding the issue of fraud in Minnesota and the national implications of the president's rhetoric and actions





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