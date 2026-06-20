Ilfracombe's Descent into Open-Air Drug Use and Crime

In the picturesque north Devon town of Ilfracombe, residents report a surge in visible drug use, petty theft, and antisocial behaviour, with police often unresponsive. The story highlights specific incidents involving a repeat offender, businesses struggling, and a community feeling abandoned as their once-idyllic tourist destination grapples with deprivation and addiction.

By 8am on a wet Wednesday, Ilfracombe High Street is already thick with the sweet scent of marijuana. It comes from under the arches beneath the old town hall, where, most mornings at around this time, a tangle of bodies is beginning to stir from last night's drugs excesses.

The scene is one of neglect and open-air drug use, with individuals injecting in full view of commuters and shoppers.

'We see them jacking up in the street as we drive to work in the morning,' says Steve, a 52-year-old mechanic, observing the grim daily routine. The problem extends to the steps of the Embassy Cinema, where a rotating group of homeless and addicted people, including Clifford Garlick and his pregnant companion, sit drinking strong lager and smoking cannabis joints. Clifford has become a local nuisance; last week he allegedly robbed the Co-op, walking out with armfuls of groceries.

Staff did not intervene because they believed police would not respond.

'No point. They'll never come. He's always doing it,' a witness explained. Johnny Christophides and his wife Angela Encarnacao run a bar across from the cinema.

Angela also operated a bridal boutique until last August when Clifford smashed its windows, stole a mannequined wedding dress and sold it for £300. He pleaded guilty but skipped sentencing, instead resuming his spot across the road, staring at her.

'For weeks the police did nothing at all,' she says, 'And he's still there. ' This pattern of low-level crime and antisocial behaviour is now endemic in Ilfracombe, a scenic coastal town in north Devon with about 11,500 residents. Last week, five cars were broken into on a side road off the High Street and another near a Lidl store, with personal items like epilepsy medication stolen.

A fortnight ago, two teenagers stole an elderly woman's mobility scooter and destroyed it. The local mini market has been closed since April for selling illicit cigarettes. Earlier this month, a young man in his twenties was found dead at an industrial estate on the town's edge; no foul play is suspected but locals say he struggled with addiction.

The town council, representing businesses and residents, wrote to the police commissioner to condemn the lack of response, stating that increasing thefts, assaults and antisocial behaviour linked to deprivation have forced some firms to close. The council demanded basic safety and law enforcement.

'As citizens, we should all be able to go about our daily lives. It is the police's job to investigate crime, prosecute offenders and keep communities safe,' the letter read. Locals express fear and frustration.

'Safe? Of course we don't feel safe!

' says Steve. Another resident mentions bold shoplifting in supermarkets. There is widespread concern about crack cocaine use among younger people, described as a one-way street to ruin.

'My daughter says it's crack. She's seen a few of her friends get on to it and they never get off it again.

' Parents worry about children seeing people unconscious on benches. 'We can't work out what's happened to our town. None of us can. This place used to be paradise!

' Despite its century-long reputation as a holiday destination with a vibrant arts scene-including Damien Hirst's controversial 66-foot statue Verity-Ilfracombe now grapples with a visible crisis of addiction, petty crime, and inadequate policing. Residents feel abandoned as they watch their community deteriorate day by day





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