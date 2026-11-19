Ilegal released its first aged ancestral mezcal, which was infused with marigolds and plantains during distillation

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Is Back and We Ranked All 6 New Whiskeys, and over the decades the brand has become a success. Bacardi acquired Ilegal in 2023, but Rexer is still deeply involved, and to celebrate this year’s milestone anniversary it is releasing an excellent new Reposado AncestralJim Beam Will Continue to Pause Production at One of Its Main Distilleries Through 2027Before founding Ilegal, Rexer ran a bar called Café No Sé in Antigua, Guatemala, and the story goes that he would supply it with mezcal that he would often carry over the border himself—hence, the name Ilegal.

The mezcal is made only from Espadin agave, the most commonly used varietal in the category, and is generally mildly smoky compared to some other brands that really hone in on that flavor. It’s produced at Palenque Mal de Amor by fourth-generation mezcaleros Armando and Alvaro Hernánde, who oversee every step from cooking to maturation. This new release differs from the brand’s usual mezcal in that it is legally certified as ancestral mezcal.

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That designation means it was made with very specific production steps, including being baked in pit ovens, crushed with a tahona stone or mallet, and distilled in clay pot stills instead of copper pot stills.

“We wanted to see what would happen if we took this very old way of making mezcal and pushed it somewhere it hadn’t been before,” said Rexer in a statement. “We had no interest in making something that felt like we’d seen before. The idea was to make something that could only come from Ilegal. ” To make Reposado Ancestral, the agave was crushed using a tahona and then fermented and double distilled in the aforementioned clay pots.

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But during the second distillation, were added to the stills to infuse the spirit with flavor. This is similar but not exactly the same as the pechuga method sometimes used for agave spirits, which involves adding fruits and berries into the still and suspending a raw chicken or turkey breast inside.

Finally, the mezcal was aged for two months in French and American oak barrels, giving it the reposado designation. The resulting spirit is very good, with subtle floral notes that complement flavors like vanilla, citrus, molasses, deeply cooked agave, spice, oak, and leather, all undercut by a wisp of smoke and a touch of heat at 46 percent ABV.

Ilegal Reposado Ancestral is available at select retailers starting this month in a run of just 2,000 bottles with a suggested retail price of $185. Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around.

He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…Jim Beam Will Continue to Pause Production at One of Its Main Distilleries Through 2027The Glenlivet’s Excellent New Whisky Has an Unusual White-Wine Cask FinishBasquiat’s Long-Unseen Riff on Leonardo da Vinci to Lead Christie’s 21st Century Evening Sale with $30 M. Estimate