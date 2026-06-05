Ildemaro Vargas Leaves Game After Scary Collision vs Dodgers' Muncy

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas exited the Diamondbacks' series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a scary collision in the fifth inni

May 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas throws to first base in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas exited the Diamondbacks' series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a scary collision in the fifth inning. Vargas fielded a sharply hit ground ball quite deep down the right field line. He raced back to the first base bag, and collided with Muncy, who was rushing toward first in his own right.

Vargas spent a good deal of time down on the ground, clutching at his leg while speaking to manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer. Eventually, he was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, however. Vargas was replaced by Pavin Smith at first base. Muncy also exited the game and was replaced by Santiago Espinal.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas throws to first base after fielding a grounder against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesto this point in the year. One thing cannot be denied, however. He's playing exceptional defense at first base — or wherever he's been asked to play.

First base has been his primary home this year, and he's posted a well-above-average +5 Defensive Runs Saved at that spot, despite carrying only a marginal amount of experience at the position coming into the 2026 season. He's certainly never been an everyday first baseman, which Arizona has asked of him.

If the Diamondbacks are forced to be without Vargas for an extended period of time, they will have to utilize Smith and rookie Jose Fernandez as the primary first base platoon. Beyond Vargas' numbers and defensive metrics, there's no denying he carries a positive impact on Arizona's clubhouse, with an upbeat energy and infectious personality. An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI.

He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.





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