Il Voto Reflects on Longevity, Trust, and Global Appeal

Il Voto members discuss their 18-year partnership, mutual trust, and global tours, revealing how authenticity and shared integrity sustain their career.

Il Voto members Gianluca, Piero, and Ignazio have spent an afternoon breaking down the pillars of their enduring 18-year musical partnership. The trio, known for their impeccable elegance and classical singing prowess, revealed that their longevity stems from absolute trust and a refusal to compromise their artistic integrity. This candid conversation occurred during a cover shoot in Bologna, shortly after the band performed there and ahead of a major tour spanning the United States and Italy.

Trusted Partnership and Shared Entity

Gianluca, Piero, and Ignazio operate as a single entity despite their individual differences. The secret to staying together for nearly two decades is complete trust, where one member speaking on behalf of the group requires total faith from the others. This unity allows them to instinctively complete each other's thoughts, creating a natural chemistry that appears effortless on stage. Their movements are perfectly rehearsed, yet they maintain a sense of freedom that makes them seem more like ordinary guys in their early thirt than distant idols.

Also read Could microdosing GLP-1 drugs boost longevity?

Authenticity Over Fame Pressures

The trio emphasizes that they never feel pressured by fame because they were born on stage, starting their careers at age 14. They reject the notion that success requires changing one's personality, arguing that adapting to external expectations is a primary cause of depression. By remaining true to their identity and maintaining enthusiasm for their work, they avoid the trap of becoming dependent on others' opinions. Their manager since the beginning has always respected their position, ensuring they never have to compromise their values to achieve commercial success.

Global Reach and Musical Influences

Il Voto's upcoming tour includes stops across the United States and major Italian arenas, reflecting their growing global appeal. Despite their classical training, the members cite influences ranging from Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger to David Bowie and Michael Jackson. They acknowledge that while they appear as polished ambassadors of classical singing, they are fans of contemporary artists like Fontaines D.C. This blend of high art and modern rock sensibilities keeps their performances dynamic and relatable to diverse audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Respect for Individual Expression

The band advocates for mutual respect, opposing judgmental attitudes toward different musical styles and lyrical content. They believe that every artist should be free to express themselves as they choose without fear of criticism. By not claiming to be everyone's cup of tea, they have found happiness in living authentically. This approach allows them to navigate fame with grace, focusing on their craft rather than public perception. Their ability to maintain individuality within a collective framework remains their greatest strength.

Related Industry Developments

While Il Voto continues to build their legacy, other music figures are making headlines. Camila Fernández recently won her first Latin Grammy, thanking her expectant baby for the strength to remain in the industry. In a separate controversy, 50 Cent engaged in playful trolling of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang via a P.I.M.P. music video featuring an AI deepfake. These diverse events highlight the varied landscape of the entertainment sector, from classical trios to digital innovators.