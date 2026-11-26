Award-winning Il Girasole in Costa Mesa will close to the public to serve a complimentary organic turkey dinner and traditional sides to families in need, continuing its annual tradition of community service in partnership with The Hub OC.

The award-winning Il Girasole in Costa Mesa is opening up its dining room to families in need of a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow.

"Tomorrow's going to be a feast," chef and owner Antonio Bevacqua said. "We're going to serve the classic turkey dinner. Organic turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, our famous homemade bread and here we have the cranberry sauce.

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" The fancy fine-dining Thanksgiving feast for 140 people will finish with a plate of pumpkin pie, mascarpone cheese and toasted walnuts. The Italian restaurant with a coastal Southern California twist will close to the public tomorrow to host the families in need. His team has been meal prepping up a storm to serve the community. The restaurant has hosted this dinner every Thanksgiving since opening two years ago.