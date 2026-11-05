Iko Uwais Stars in Fists on a Plane Wings of Dread Trailer

Iko Uwais headlines the new action thriller Fists on a Plane Wings of Dread. The film follows an air marshal fighting hijackers on a plane. Release date is November 24.

The highly anticipated action thriller Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread has released its official synopsis and trailer, spotlighting the combat prowess of martial arts icon Iko Uwais. The film centers on air marshal Gu Chaoyang, who finds himself trapped in the sky while protecting passengers from a ruthless hijacking syndicate. This intense premise promises a brutal, life-and-death struggle where elite combat skills meet unwavering ethics.

Plot Details and Core Conflict

When air cop Gu Chaoyang boards his flight home, he becomes the final line of defense against a hijacking led by a ruthless adversary. Trapped in the clouds, he must use his elite combat skills and unwavering ethics to protect the passengers. What follows is a brutal, life-and-death struggle where there is no room for error and nowhere to run. The narrative setup establishes immediate high stakes as the protagonist is isolated with no escape route.

Also read Sarah Parker Sentenced for Plane Indecency After Florida Flight Diversion

The movie's trailer opens with an intense fight sequence before cutting to the events leading up to the confrontation. As the flight attendants prepare for takeoff, the pilot informs them, "Today we take part in a criminal escort mission. If anything suspicious happens, follow the instructions of the air marshals." The trailer then introduces several characters posing as air marshals who investigate the situation after takeoff. When one of them discovers a bag containing a bomb, chaos breaks out aboard the aircraft.

Creative Team and Cast

The project is co-directed by Iko Uwais and Qin Pengfei, a filmmaker best known for Fight Against Evil and Eye for an Eye. This collaboration brings together the star power of Uwais with the directorial experience of Pengfei to craft an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. The trailer then showcases intense hand-to-hand combat between Gu Chaoyang and the antagonist, played by Chen Yuqi. With the passengers' safety at stake, Chaoyang must take on the attackers while trying to contain the escalating threat aboard the plane.

Advertisement

In addition to starring in the film, Chen also co-directed the adrenaline-fueled movie with Qin Pengfei, who is best known for Fight Against Evil and Eye for an Eye. The cast also includes Qu Jingjing, Nita Hsia Jo-Yen, Hong Shuang, Ren Tianye, Gao Yi, Huang Tao, and Liu Fengchao. These ensemble members round out the characters involved in the aerial standoff, adding depth to the conflict beyond the primary confrontation between the marshal and the hijackers.

Release Schedule and Platform Details

Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread will arrive on digital platforms on November 24, 2026, before making its streaming debut on Hi-YAH! on December 4. This staggered release strategy allows for early digital access before the full streaming launch. The specific dates provide clear milestones for fans awaiting the film.

Iko Uwais, the star of the popular action movies The Raid and The Raid 2, will headline this new Indonesian production. His involvement signals a continuation of his reputation for high-octane physical performances. The film aims to deliver the visceral impact associated with his previous hits while introducing a unique aviation setting.