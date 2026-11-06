IKEA Brooklyn Hosts Free Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Market Nov. 6-8

IKEA Brooklyn hosts a free Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Market Nov. 6-8 with local vendors and family activities, plus a Nov. 28 event.

IKEA Brooklyn is opening its holiday season early with the Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Market, a festive outdoor market that will run at the store from Nov. 6-8. The market takes over the IKEA Brooklyn location with holiday cheer, bringing vendors, food, games, and seasonal activities to shoppers at no charge to attend. The store is located at 1 Beard St. in Brooklyn.

The weekend market is part of a broader holiday push by IKEA U.S., which is linking the Brooklyn event to its nationwide Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Event. The company says the market is designed to give families new opportunities to spend time together during the holiday season, alongside its flagship markets in New York and Chicago.

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Lingonberry Lane Market Hours and Weekend Schedule

The Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Market at IKEA Brooklyn will be open from 12 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. Admission is free, so visitors can attend any of the three days without a ticket.

Throughout the weekend, IKEA shoppers can browse local vendors to find unique gifts. The market is a chance to look beyond standard retail displays, with independent sellers offering products that are not typically found in the store.

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Guests can also sample Swedish foods and drinks, explore photo opportunities, play family-friendly games, and listen to carolers. Visitors can additionally send a card to bring joy to a local charity, adding a community component to the holiday programming.

Member Perks and the Nov. 28 Nationwide Event

IKEA Family members at the Brooklyn market can receive free onsite embroidery with the purchase of a blanket. The perk is tied to a purchase, so shoppers planning to buy a blanket can add personalization during their visit.

On Nov. 28, IKEA Brooklyn will take part in IKEA's nationwide Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Event. The day will feature holiday-themed activities, including holiday cookie decorating and holiday hosting workshops.

IKEA Family members can also create a custom picture frame and receive a limited-edition holiday bag charm on that day. The bag charm is available while supplies last, which means early arrival may matter for shoppers who want one.

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IKEA Leadership on Family Time and Holiday Shopping

Paul Anderson, Home Furnishing and Retail Design Leader at IKEA U.S., said the company believes the joy of the holidays comes from the moments families share. In his account, the Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Event and the flagship markets in New York and Chicago are intended to create new and exciting opportunities for families to spend time together.

The positioning reflects a retail approach in which the in-store experience is built around activities and community rather than purchases alone. Anderson's comments tie the Brooklyn market to the company's wider holiday programming, which spans several cities and a single nationwide event day.

What the Brooklyn Holiday Market Means for Shoppers

For shoppers in Brooklyn, the Lingonberry Lane Winter Holidays Market offers a free, multi-day option for holiday gift browsing, local vendor shopping, and family outings. The varied hours, with extended evening access on Nov. 7 until 8 p.m., give visitors several windows to plan a visit.

Families planning around the Nov. 28 event should note that the cookie decorating, hosting workshops, picture frame activity, and limited-edition bag charm are scheduled as part of IKEA's nationwide program. Details on the Brooklyn store's participation are specified in the company's announced schedule for that date.