Ike Barinholtz Recalls Jared Leto's Unsettling Improv as Joker on Suicide Squad Set

Actor Ike Barinholtz shared a disturbing behind-the-scenes moment from Suicide Squad where Jared Leto's Joker improvised asking if he had peed himself during a tense scene.

During the filming of the 2016 DC film Suicide Squad , an unsettling improvisation occurred between actor Ike Barinholtz and Jared Leto in character as the Joker .

Barinholtz, who played Captain Hunter Griggs, described on his podcast "Funny You Should Ask" how Leto abruptly asked him if he had urinated himself while the Joker was straddling him. Barinholtz, who was portraying a frightened prison officer, felt the remark was inappropriate and unnecessary. The scene involved Griggs being coerced by the Joker into contacting Harley Quinn.

While the Joker's menacing behavior was expected, the unscripted comment crossed a line for Barinholtz, who noted he simply replied "Yes" to the question. The moment highlighted the intense, unpredictable method acting Leto employed during production. Barinholtz later returned to the DC universe through voice roles but this remains his only live-action appearance in the DCEU.

The film itself, directed by David Ayer, received poor reviews but was a commercial hit, earning over $749 million globally and winning an Oscar for Best Makeup. It featured a star-studded cast including Will Smith, Viola Davis, and Margot Robbie. Barinholtz is currently working on projects like The Studio season 2 and Netflix's Running Point, while Leto now portrays Skeletor in Masters of the Universe





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