iimbi Elevates From the Norm With New Six-Track Residency at Sphere

Ohio-born artist Issa Leigh details his transformative six-track album 'Elevate From the Norm' and his upcoming Sphere residency, blending trance and ghettotech inspired by Los Angeles nightlife.

Ohio-born musician Issa Leigh has unveiled a transformative new chapter in his career through his musical alter ego, iimbi. The six-track project, titled 'Elevate From the Norm,' represents a definitive shift in artistic direction, culminating in a major performance commitment. Leigh secured a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone for an artist who has navigated a complex geographic and sonic journey from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Geographic Influences on Musical Evolution

Issa Leigh's path to professional music production was neither linear nor immediate. Born in Ohio, he initially moved to New York City via a Chinatown bus while listening to Giorgio Moroder's 1977 classic on repeat. This early exposure to electronic music laid a foundational tone for his future work. He subsequently relocated to Los Angeles, where he resided for eight years before returning to New York City for a seven-month visit.

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That brief return to New York was catalytic. Leigh traveled back to patch up bridges, rekindle relationships with friends and family, and reassess his creative trajectory. During this period, he decided to commit fully to iimbi, stating his intention to put his full foot forward and dive deeply into music production. This decision solidified his transition from a casual participant to a serious artist dedicated to his craft.

Sonic Architecture of the Six-Track Release

The resulting album is a solitary creation, with Issa Leigh writing and producing every song on the six-track release. He describes his process as perfectionist and largely self-taught, noting that very few other hands are involved in the production. The soundscapes blend trance, ghettotech, and world sounds, creating a sonic environment suited for late-night club environments or solitary bedroom listening at three in the morning.

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Leigh produced the majority of the project in downtown Los Angeles while living in a loft across the street from the Cecil Hotel. The raw, visceral energy of the city influenced the electronic textures he created. He observed the syncopation of pedestrians walking and the rhythm of traffic lights, translating these urban pulses into dance-y, electronic beats. The presence of individuals walking with boom boxes playing breakbeats and '80s-type music further seeped into the album's aesthetic.

Creation of CGI Rodeo and Personal History

One of the standout tracks, 'CGI Rodeo,' exemplifies the extended labor involved in Leigh's perfectionist approach. Produced in 2023, this song took almost a month to complete due to its complex, journey-like structure. The beat, characterized by a lonely, lone-wolf feeling reminiscent of a Western rodeo, inspired imagery of Joshua Tree and the desert. The production team did not write the lyrics until the following year, after Leigh had moved back from New York.

The lyrics of 'CGI Rodeo' draw heavily from Leigh's personal history, including his upbringing in Ohio. He references specific childhood memories, such as driving to Walmart when it was open 24 hours and listening to the weekly tornado sirens tested every Wednesday at noon. These elements of risk, loneliness, and resilience form the narrative core of the song, urging listeners to seize opportunities because there is no better time to act than now.

Cultural Immersion and Future Sphere Residency

The influence of Los Angeles extends beyond geography into the cultural fabric of the music. Leigh cites the film-noir darkness of the Chateau Marmont and the cinematic quality of Sunset Boulevard as inspirations. He also points to the underground rave culture in the spice district, where warehouses host dance parties and after-hours events. This immersive environment shaped the high-energy, danceable nature of the album.

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Leigh remains firm in his rejection of artificial intelligence in his creative process, emphasizing the human element in his music. His upcoming 'Elevate From the Norm' residency at the Sphere will showcase these meticulously crafted tracks, blending his Ohio roots, New York influences, and Los Angeles energy into a singular, authoritative electronic performance.