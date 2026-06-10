III Points Festival Unveils Expanded 2026 Lineup, Adds Acts Including Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Flying Lotus, Blood Orange, Seth Troxler

Miami’s III Points festival has announced a long list of additions to its previously announced phase one bill for the 2026 edition. The festival has added Belgian techno leader Charlotte de Witte, American house treasure Honey Dijon, SoCal’s finest Flying Lotus, UK polymath Blood Orange and Detroit-born globetrotter Seth Troxler.

Miami’s III Points festival vastly expanded its 2026 lineup on Wedneday (June 10), announcing a long list of additions to the previously announced phase one bill.

Newly added acts include Belgian techno leader Charlotte de Witte, American house treasure Honey Dijon, SoCal’s finest Flying Lotus, UK polymath Blood Orange and Detroit-born globetrotter Seth Troxler. III Points Founder on Learning From His Mistakes and Looking For Those ‘F–king God’ Moments Ahead of 10th Anniversary ShowMegan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem ‘DNA’: Listenin its entirety, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Danny Brown, Kettama, Disco Lines, Daphni, Cloonee, VTSS, Mary Droppinz, Haai, Hamdi and more.

These artists joined a previously announced bill that includes Underworld, Four Tet, Lil’ Kim and PAWSA. III Points 2026 will also feature a stage for four hour sets, with the lineup for this 444 stage including Floating Points, Seth Troxler, DJ Harvey, Heidi Lawden, Willikens & Ivkovic and Red Axes. See the complete III Points 2026 lineup below. The 13th edition of III Points happens Oct. 16-17 at Mana Wynwood.

Fest organizers promise increased square footage, more than 10 stages, immersive art installations, flooring improvements to the Isotropic Stage and the debut of an enhanced VIP+ experience. Tickets for the fest go on sale June 12 at 1:11 p.m. ET.

‘Phase II completes the vision we set out for 2026,’ III Points founder David Sinopoli says in a statement. ‘We wanted to drop a final wave of talent that feels both nostalgic and completely futuristic, bridging the gap between underground club culture and global live acts. This completes the circuit for our 13th year.





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III Points Festival 2026 Lineup Charlotte De Witte Honey Dijon Flying Lotus Blood Orange Seth Troxler David Sinopoli Megan Thee Stallion David Guetta EJAE Andrea Bocelli FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Floating Points DJ Harvey Heidi Lawden Willikens & Ivkovic Red Axes

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