IIHS Upgraded Front-Crash Prevention Tests: Nearly 75% of Vehicles Earn Good Ratings

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has implemented tougher front-crash prevention tests, resulting in a significant increase in vehicles achieving good ratings. Nearly three-quarters of the cars and SUVs tested performed well in the new, more realistic simulations.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ( IIHS ) recently conducted its new, more stringent front-crash prevention tests, revealing that nearly three-quarters of the cars and SUVs tested achieved good ratings. This represents a significant improvement from last spring, when only three out of every ten vehicles IIHS tested earned similar scores.

David Aylor, the vice president for active safety testing at IIHS, explained that the organization discontinued its original testing standards in 2022 to implement more robust and realistic challenges. \'Vehicles performed very well in that test over the last few years,' Aylor stated on Wednesday. 'And so, we looked at real-world statistics and decided we needed to conduct these tests at higher speeds and also use different targets like motorcycles and trucks.' In the previous tests, IIHS would run vehicles into the back of a passenger car target at 12 and 25 mph. Now, they utilize trial runs at 31, 37, and 43 mph. Furthermore, they have begun testing how effectively vehicles can assist drivers in avoiding collisions with the rear of a motorcycle or a large truck trailer. Aylor emphasized that vehicle safety technology is continuously advancing, and the organization aims to raise the bar for manufacturers to keep pace with this progress.\Sixteen of the tested vehicles, including the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, received good ratings. The Acura ZDX, BMW X5, BMW X6, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Genesis GV80, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia EV9, Kia Sorento, Lexus NX, Subaru Forester, Toyota Camry, Toyota Crown Signia, and Toyota Tacoma all earned good ratings for their standard systems. The standard system on the E-Class, as well as those on the Genesis G80, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Sonata, Jeep Wagoneer, and Mazda CX-50, were rated as acceptable. An optional system available on the Acura MDX also achieved an acceptable rating. Conversely, the Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Buick Envista, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Trax, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Altima received poor ratings. The front-crash prevention systems evaluated by IIHS are designed to alert the driver a few seconds before impact and engage the brakes to either avert the collision or minimize damage if the driver fails to react. Most of the forward-looking sensors for these safety features utilize a combination of cameras and radar to detect potential dangers ahead. Aylor noted that these systems encountered difficulties identifying motorcycles, as they possess a smaller profile compared to other cars or large truck tractors. However, he stated that automakers are striving to enhance the performance of their safety systems in recognizing smaller objects, including pedestrians, animals, and motorcycles





