IIHS Toughens Front-Crash Prevention Tests, Majority of Vehicles Earn Top Ratings

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has implemented new, more stringent front-crash prevention tests. The revised tests assess vehicle performance at higher speeds and against various targets, including motorcycles and trucks. Results show that nearly three-quarters of the tested vehicles achieved 'good' ratings, highlighting significant advancements in automotive safety technology.

David Aylor, the vice president for active safety testing at IIHS, explained that the original testing standards, discontinued in 2022, were replaced with more robust and realistic challenges. 'Vehicles performed very well in that test over the last few years,' Aylor stated on Wednesday. 'And so, we looked at real-world statistics and decided we needed to conduct these at higher speeds and also use different targets like the motorcycle and the truck.' The revised tests involve trial runs at 31, 37, and 43 mph, significantly higher than the previous 12 and 25 mph speeds. Moreover, the IIHS has incorporated testing scenarios that assess how effectively vehicles can assist drivers in avoiding collisions with motorcycles or large truck trailers. Aylor emphasized that the continuous advancements in vehicle safety technology necessitate raising the bar for manufacturers to continually improve their offerings. Sixteen of the tested vehicles, including a pickup truck, the Toyota Tacoma, earned 'good' ratings. A comprehensive list of vehicles that achieved 'good' ratings includes the Acura ZDX, BMW X5, BMW X6, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Genesis GV80, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia EV9, Kia Sorento, Lexus NX, Subaru Forester, Toyota Camry, Toyota Crown Signia, and Toyota Tacoma.Systems on the E-Class, Genesis G80, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Sonata, Jeep Wagoneer, and Mazda CX-50 were rated as 'acceptable,' while an optional system available on the Acura MDX also received an 'acceptable' rating. On the other hand, the Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Buick Envista, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Trax, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Altima received 'poor' ratings. The front-crash prevention systems assessed by the IIHS are designed to alert the driver a few seconds before an impending collision and automatically apply the brakes to either prevent the impact or mitigate the severity of the damage if the driver fails to respond. Most of the forward-looking sensors for these safety features utilize a combination of cameras and radar to detect potential hazards ahead. Aylor noted that the systems encountered the most difficulty recognizing motorcycles, which have a smaller profile compared to other vehicles or large trucks. However, he stated that automakers are actively working to enhance the performance of their safety systems in identifying smaller objects, including pedestrians, animals, and motorcycles





