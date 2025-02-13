IIHS Raises the Bar for Front-Crash Prevention with New, Tougher Tests

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has implemented new, more demanding front-crash prevention tests, resulting in a significant improvement in vehicle safety performance. Nearly three-quarters of the tested vehicles achieved the highest ratings, demonstrating advancements in technology and safety features.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ( IIHS ) recently conducted its updated, more rigorous front-crash prevention tests, revealing a significant improvement in vehicle safety performance. Nearly three-quarters of the cars and SUVs tested achieved the highest ratings in these tests, a substantial leap from the spring of 2022 when only 30% of vehicles met the same criteria.

This advancement is attributed to the IIHS's decision to discontinue its previous testing standards in 2022 and implement more challenging and realistic scenarios. \David Aylor, IIHS's vice president for active safety testing, explained that the older tests, which involved vehicles colliding with a stationary passenger car target at 12 and 25 mph, had become too easily passed. Observing real-world accident statistics, the IIHS concluded the need for higher speeds and diverse target vehicles. The new tests now simulate impacts at 31, 37, and 43 mph, and include scenarios involving collisions with motorcycles and large truck trailers, mimicking real-world dangers. \Aylor emphasized that the continuous advancement in vehicle safety technology necessitates a higher bar for manufacturers. These tougher tests encourage innovation and push automakers to enhance their safety systems. Sixteen vehicles, including the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, earned the highest ratings for their standard front-crash prevention systems. The Acura ZDX, BMW X5, BMW X6, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Genesis GV80, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia EV9, Kia Sorento, Lexus NX, Subaru Forester, Toyota Camry, Toyota Crown Signia, and Toyota Tacoma all achieved good ratings.





