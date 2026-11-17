The International Ice Hockey Federation site went offline after a reported hack, as Canada says Russian athletes are unwelcome for World Junior Championship.

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| Ian MillerChargers, Justin Herbert finally win first game of season after brutal mistake by Ravens starTech troubles mount as outages disrupt services across USEx-NHLer Viktor Stalberg on the time he was traded, then suddenly not traded, by a legendary coach Former NHL player Viktor Stalberg recounts a wild week in Russia's KHL in which he was nearly waived, traded, and then suddenly not traded by a hockey coaching great. The International Ice Hockey Federation was offline Tuesday after a reported hacking incident after Russia was banned from entering Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship.

Also read Russia wants 'consequences' for Canada and hockey world junior tournament moved in appeal to IOC

According to TSN, a message supported Russia's involvement in international tournaments, including next month's tournament. Alongside it was a picture of Russian players. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. The IIHF site was still offline as of noon ET, with a message saying that it's temporarily offline and that they are"currently performing maintenance. Please check back later.

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" RUSSIA'S INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY BAN LIFTED, PROMPTING BACKLASH FROM IIHF, OTHER COUNTRIES: 'INCOMPREHENSIBLE'HOCKEY GREAT WAYNE GRETZKY DEFENDS RELATIONSHIP WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP AND SPEAKS ON RUSSIAN HOCKEY BAN"While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal and unjustified horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said. "So, if you're asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there.

". Additionally, one of the tournament's top sponsors, STRAUSS, threatened to pull out if the Russian team was part of the tournament. Russia's last World Juniors appearance came at the 2021 tournament, which, coincidentally, was also held in Edmonton and Red Deer. That year, the team came in fourth place, losing to Finland in the bronze medal game.