IHSAA Softball Semi-State Matchups Set Across All Four Classes

The IHSAA softball tournament reaches the semi-state round with Saturday games determining state championship pairings. Full schedules and recent history for each class are outlined.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association softball state tournament has advanced to the semi-state stage, with Saturday's results determining the four state championship matchups across all classes.

In Class 4A North, held at Harrison, Lake Central faces Penn at 11 a.m., followed by Carroll against Westfield at 1 p.m. The victors meet at 7 p.m. for a state berth. Penn enters as the most recent state champion from this group, having captured the 2023 title.

At Bedford North Lawrence for 4A South, Pendleton Heights plays Terre Haute North Vigo at 11 a.m., and Center Grove takes on Castle at 1 p.m., with the winners clashing at 7 p.m. Center Grove reached the state championship game in 2025. For Class 3A North at Twin Lakes, Hanover Central meets Logansport at 11 a.m., and Glenn faces East Noble at 1 p.m., leading to a 7 p.m. showdown. Hanover Central fell to Cathedral in the 2025 state championship.

In 3A South at Jasper, Jennings County squares off with New Palestine at 11 a.m., followed by Cathedral versus Evansville Memorial at 1 p.m., with the final set for 7 p.m. Cathedral is the defending 3A state champion, while New Palestine was the 2024 4A state runner-up. Class 2A North unfolds at Kokomo with Western Boone against Central Noble at 11 a.m. and Andrean taking on Alexandria-Monroe at 1 p.m., culminating in a 7 p.m. winner-take-all.

Andrean lost to Tecumseh in the 2025 state championship. At Forest Park for 2A South, Eastern Hancock plays Salem at 11 a.m., and Southmont faces Tecumseh at 1 p.m., with the winners meeting at 7 p.m. Tecumseh has qualified for state every year since 2022, competing in 2A for the first time in 2025.

Finally, Class 1A North at Frontier features Southwood versus Riverton Parke at 11 a.m. and South Central against North Newton at 1 p.m., with the championship game at 7 p.m. North Newton won the 1A state title in 2025. In 1A South at Brown County, Barr-Reeve plays Lutheran at 11 a.m., and Milan takes on West Washington at 1 p.m., leading to a 7 p.m. decider.

Among these, Lutheran is the most recent state champion, having won the 1A title in 2019. Each semi-state bracket represents a critical final step before the IHSAA crowns its softball champions in all four classes





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IHSAA Softball Semi-State Indiana Tournament

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