Do private schools have an unfair advantage in the playoffs? Some public high schools think so, and now they want separate playoffs for all sports in Illinois, as nine other states already do.

Do private schools have an unfair advantage? Some public high schools think so and now they want separate playoffs – for all sports. Patrick Fazio reports.

Do private schools have an unfair advantage in the playoffs? Some public high schools think so, and now they want separate playoffs for all sports in Illinois, as nine other states already do.

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“I would say that most of the public schools tend to have the exact same feeling that the private schools have an unfair advantage," said Jeff Vlk, Buffalo Grove High School's head football coach. It’s part of a proposal from all 14 public schools in the West Suburban Conference, which are asking the IHSA to create separate playoffs for public and private schools across the state.

“I have a unique perspective coming from someone that played in the private league and now coaches in the public league. And the biggest thing between the two is as a public league coach, you don't get to choose what comes through your door," Vlk said. Public schools argue it’s not fair that private schools can recruit players from anywhere. But do private schools have an unfair advantage?

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“I don’t believe so, at all. I mean, we don’t get any tax money," said Tim Racki, head football coach and dean of students at Nazareth Academy.

“Coaches that I know do a tremendous job at those public schools of, you know, keeping the kids at their school because you know it's free. They got great facilities and there's a lot to offer," Racki said. Private high schools won five of Illinois’ eight state football championships last year. The year before, private schools won seven of the eight titles.

“You get better at playing football when you play better competition," Racki said. Racki said playing in the tougher Chicago Catholic League is why Nazareth has won six state titles all-time. But public schools argue private schools should have separate playoffs since Illinois already divides schools into different classes, including eight for football.

“A 1-A school that has 25 kids on their varsity football team… As opposed to a 7-A school that has, you know, 50, 60, 70 kids on their team, that's why we don't play each other," Vlk said. “It'll be interesting to see how the privates would respond," Racki said. “The conference that I'm in, the CCL ESCC, would consider defecting. ” The IHSA will decide next week whether to recommend splitting public and private schools into separate postseasons.

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We believe this proposal is necessary to address a competitive equity issue that exists within the current State Series structure. Boundaried and non-boundaried schools operate under fundamentally different enrollment models. While the IHSA already recognizes those differences through its classification system and the 1.65 enrollment multiplier during the regular season, that distinction largely disappears once teams enter the State Series.

Schools with different student recruitment structures are competing through the same qualification process, which can create an uneven playing field, particularly in bracketed team sports. We believe it's important that the State Series qualification process recognize those differences and provide meaningful opportunities for boundaried schools to compete on an even playing field in post-season play.