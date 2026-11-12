Ihor Demianenko faces murder charges after his minivan struck food vendors in North Hollywood, killing three women during the evening commute.

Authorities have arrested 61-year-old Ihor Demianenko and set his bail at $6 million following a tragic vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three women in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The incident occurred during the height of the evening commute when Demianenko allegedly drove a minivan into a busy intersection, striking pedestrians on the sidewalk. He is currently facing investigation for driving under the influence and three counts of murder.

Also read Three dead in crash near North Hollywood Metro station

Identification of Victims and Memorial

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially identified two of the deceased as Teodora Villalobos, age 57, and Maria Peck, age 73. Both women suffered fatal blunt force injuries on the Tuesday evening, Nov. 10, 2026.

Friends and family members quickly established a memorial on the sidewalk where the tragedy unfolded. Locals left flower bouquets, handwritten notes, photographs, and candles to honor the women, who were widely recognized in the North Hollywood neighborhood for their work as food vendors selling hot dogs and other street food.

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Community Impact and Vendor Legacy

Maria Peck was a beloved fixture in the community, having worked as a vendor for more than a decade. According to a GoFundMe page established to support her family, Peck worked six days a week, including holidays, and found deep joy in serving the neighborhood.

Teodora Villalobos was similarly remembered for her generosity. A friend noted that Villalobos would often provide food to individuals who did not have money to pay, prioritizing community care over profit. She refused to scale back her hours even as she aged, demonstrating a commitment that extended far beyond a typical job.

Legal Charges and Investigation Details

Ihor Demianenko remains in custody while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office stated on Thursday that the identity of the third victim is pending family notification.

While the immediate investigation focuses on Demianenko's actions, the broader context of the crash has sparked grief among those who knew the victims. The community's response highlights the sudden loss of individuals who were integral to the social fabric of North Hollywood.

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Implications for Criminal Oversight

In a related legal development, defense attorney Scott Sanders has argued that internal investigations into the Long Beach Police Department reveal shocking deficiencies in the oversight of paid civilian jailhouse informants across Los Angeles County.

Sanders contends that these systemic failures could implicate hundreds of criminal cases. He cites a 2016 internal investigation which found that veteran homicide detective Hugo Cortes allowed an informant to remove his GPS tracking ankle monitor in violation of a court order during the 2015 Christmas holiday.

The investigation substantified several counts of misconduct against Cortes, including violations of the state penal code. Although Cortes retired before final discipline was issued, the department recommended termination due to the egregious nature of his conduct and the lack of established oversight guidelines.