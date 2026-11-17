Ihor Demianenko, 61, faces three felony murder counts after a fatal North Hollywood crash in Los Angeles, with bail set at $6.13 million.

Ihor Demianenko, a 61-year-old man, appeared at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Van Nuys, California, on Monday, November 16, 2026, to face serious criminal charges stemming from a fatal multi-vehicle crash in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The arraignment proceeded after an earlier hearing scheduled for the previous Friday was delayed due to a medical issue involving the defendant.

Prosecutors have formally charged Demianenko with three felony counts of murder following the incident that occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The crash at Lankershim Boulevard, near the North Hollywood Metro station, resulted in the deaths of three women and left at least one survivor hospitalized with significant injuries, including bandages and heavy bruising.

Also read Driver charged with murder in North Hollywood street vendor crash due in court

Demianenko was allegedly driving a white Toyota Sienna minivan at high speed when he attempted to drive around another vehicle. He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, veering off the roadway onto a sidewalk densely lined with street vendors. The high-speed impact caused multiple fatalities and severe trauma at the scene.

The defendant was dressed in a suicide smock and remained largely emotionless throughout most of the Monday hearing. He is currently being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on a bail set at $6.13 million. The severity of the bail reflects the gravity of the charges and the tragic loss of life involved in the accident.

Advertisement

In addition to the three felony murder counts, Demianenko faces one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing injury. Under California law, he may face a sentence ranging from 54 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Among the victims was Doris Villalobos, known affectionately to her community as Doris or La Güerita. She had immigrated from El Salvador and worked as a food vendor, selling pupusas, tamales, and hot dogs from her stand on the sidewalk near the crash site.

Her family released a touching tribute describing her as a woman with a heart of gold who was always willing to help others. They noted that she continued to give food to customers who could not afford to pay, remembering her as a person who always offered a kind word or a helping hand to those in need.

Sylvia Figueroa is the sole survivor of the crash. She was pictured lying in a hospital bed recovering from her injuries after the collision. Her case has become a central part of the broader narrative surrounding the tragedy that claimed the lives of three people near the Metro station.

Advertisement

Eliza Begay, Isaac Begay, and Max Figueroa spoke during a press conference at the Angeles Superior Courthouse in Van Nuys on November 17, 2026. Their remarks added public voices to a case that has drawn significant attention from the local community and advocates for pedestrian safety.

Emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene on November 10, 2026, and police kept the area secured as crews worked among the damaged cars. Images from the scene showed a damaged car lying in the street and emergency officers walking past police tape as investigations began.

The case will continue through the Los Angeles court system, where the three felony murder counts and the related driving charges will be addressed in detail. Further hearings and legal procedures will determine how the charges proceed as the prosecution builds its case against Demianenko.

The tragedy has highlighted the dangers of speeding and impaired driving in busy urban areas. The sidewalk where the crash occurred was a hub for local vendors and pedestrians, making the incident particularly devastating for the North Hollywood community.