iHerb launches its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on November 18, running through December 2. Shoppers can save up to 30% on 20,000 eligible products across beauty, K-beauty, and wellness categories.

iHerb has officially kicked off its major seasonal promotion, offering shoppers discounts of up to 30% on 20,000 eligible products. This extensive sale event is scheduled to run from November 18 through December 2, providing a significant window for consumers to secure early holiday gifts and replenish everyday essentials. The retailer is leveraging this period to highlight thousands of items across diverse categories, including K-beauty, haircare, grocery, and lifestyle products. This early start allows consumers to bypass the typical rush of the final days before the holidays while securing competitive pricing on high-demand wellness and beauty items.

How iHerb Black Friday Sale Works

The core mechanism of this promotion involves applying automatic discounts to a vast selection of inventory without requiring complex coupon codes for every single item. iHerb is participating in what is widely recognized as its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, a tradition that has become a staple for health-conscious shoppers. The promotion covers a broad spectrum of goods, ranging from celebrity-backed wellness brands to popular beauty finds and specialty coffee options. Shoppers can navigate the extensive catalog to discover new brands while stocking up on their favorite routine products at reduced prices during this specific timeframe.

Also read Early Black Friday Deals on Toys, Kids' Clothing, and Baby Gear

Lemme Wellness and Vital Proteins Discounts

Among the notable brands participating in the event is Lemme, the wellness company founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The brand offers a supplement lineup designed to support various health needs, including digestion and sleep. During the sale, Lemme fans can save 20% on their favorite wellness supplements, specifically including products that support digestive health and relieve occasional bloating. These gummies combine two clinically studied probiotic strains with XOS prebiotics to promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Another key participant is Vital Proteins, a collagen brand where Kourtney Kardashian Barker serves as the Chief Creative Officer. One of the highlighted products is the collagen powder, which can be easily mixed into morning coffee, smoothies, or other favorite drinks. Shoppers can save 20% on eligible Vital Proteins products from November 18 through December 2. Additionally, Great Lakes Wellness is offering unflavored powder that provides 20 grams of collagen peptides per serving. This powder contains only bovine collagen peptides and is designed to dissolve into beverages without adding a distinct aftertaste, with the 16-ounce container offering 22 servings.

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Emma Chamberlain Coffee and MaryRuth's Liquid Vitamins

Emma Chamberlain founded the coffee company Emma Chamberlain Coffee, which offers a range of blends and flavors to enhance daily routines. A standout product is the organic ground coffee, a medium-roast that features notes of roasted hazelnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Made with organic Arabica coffee and natural flavors, it is suitable for brewing at home using a drip coffee maker, French press, or pour-over method. During the iHerb sale, shoppers can save 20% on eligible products from this brand, making it an attractive option for caffeine enthusiasts.

In the category of liquid multivitamins, MaryRuth's offers the Hair Growth Gummies or their liquid alternatives. The brand supports hair health with daily vitamins and minerals, featuring a Peach Mango formula that includes Lustriva, a clinically studied ingredient believed to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. This formula also contains biotin and B vitamins to support overall wellness. The liquid formula provides more than 15 nutrients in a two-tablespoon serving, catering to those who prefer liquid supplements over traditional capsules or gummies. Eligible MaryRuth's products are available at a 20% discount during the sale period.

Ritual Supplements and Immune Support Options

Ritual is a brand that supports daily nutrition with a formula crafted specifically for women ages 18 and older. The supplement contains a comprehensive blend of nine key nutrients, including vitamin D3, vitamin B12, iron, folate, magnesium, and omega-3 DHA. The recommended dosage is two vegan capsules taken once daily. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, shoppers can save 20% on eligible Ritual products, allowing them to stock up on these everyday wellness essentials. This offer provides an opportunity to maintain consistent health routines at a lower cost.

For immune support, the retailer features products containing 1,500 milligrams of vitamin C per packet. This formula also includes inc, quercetin, elderberry, rosehips, citrus bioflavonoids, and alpha lipoic acid. The product utilizes liposomal delivery with phospholipids from sunflower lecithin and comes in easy-to-take vegetable capsules. This specific formulation is designed for those seeking potent immune support in a convenient format. The sale extends to these health-focused items, ensuring a wide range of options for consumers looking to boost their wellness regimen before the winter season.

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Beauty, K-Beauty, and Holiday Shopping Strategy

While the focus has been heavily on wellness, iHerb also carries an extensive selection of beauty products worth browsing. The retailer includes popular haircare brands designed to nourish dry, damaged hair, providing treatments that offer extra care when strands need attention. Shoppers can give their beauty cabinet a refresh during the sale, with discounts available on select beauty and haircare favorites. The inclusion of K-beauty products further expands the appeal, offering international trends alongside domestic wellness staples.

The sale runs from November 18 through December 2, giving consumers nearly two weeks to plan their purchases. This extended window allows for strategic shopping, enabling buyers to secure early holiday gifts without the pressure of last-minute availability. With up to 30% off on 20,000 eligible products, the promotion represents a significant opportunity to reduce costs on high-value items. Consumers interested in taking advantage of these deals should note that eligibility applies to specific products, making it advisable to review the catalog for the most current offers and stock selections.