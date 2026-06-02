iHeartRadio Music Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 2023

The iHeartRadio Music Festival returns to Las Vegas with a diverse lineup of global superstars and fan-favorite icons, set to perform at the T-Mobile Arena on September 18-19. Headliners Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, and Coldplay lead the pack, with more acts to be announced. Tickets go on sale June 12, and the event will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu for those unable to attend.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival , set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 18-19, has announced its star-studded lineup. Headliners include Billie Eilish , Bad Bunny , and Coldplay , along with a diverse mix of artists such as Benson Boone, Zara Larsson, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, and Weezer.

More acts are expected to be announced leading up to the event. According to chief programming officer Tom Poleman and president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes, the festival aims to bring together the biggest artists across every genre, reflecting the incredible diversity of music today. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will go on sale to the public on June 12 at 2 p.m. ET via AXS online, with Capital One cardholders gaining early access.

For those unable to attend in person, the performances will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu. The iHeartRadio Music Festival has consistently delivered star-studded lineups in the past, with previous editions featuring Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, and Ed Sheeran





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