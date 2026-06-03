iHeartRadio Music Festival & Bryson Tiller's 'Neo Trapsoul Tour' Headline Exciting Lineups; Australian Dance Music Scene Thrives

The iHeartRadio Music Festival returns with an impressive lineup, while Bryson Tiller announces a extensive tour. Despite challenges, Australia's dance music scene continues to flourish, as seen in the first wave of artists for the upcoming festival season.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to return with a star-studded lineup, featuring global sensations like BTS , Cardi B , and Lainey Wilson . This year's event promises to be a unique celebration of electronic music, tailored to the cities and spaces it will inhabit.

Meanwhile, R&B artist Bryson Tiller has announced a 61-date 'Neo Trapsoul Tour' with special guests Majid Jordan and Ty Dolla $ign. In Australia, despite the uncertainty in the festivals scene, dance music events continue to thrive. A recent report revealed that dance music is the top genre, accounting for nearly a quarter of all festivals in the country. This was further demonstrated when local EDM star Dom Dolla sold out his homecoming show.

The first wave of artists for the Australian festival season has been announced, including Barry Can't Swim, Interplanetary Criminal, Mall Grab, Richie Hawtin, and many more. The festival begins on June 11, with early access opening on June 10





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Iheartradio Music Festival BTS Cardi B Lainey Wilson Bryson Tiller Neo Trapsoul Tour Majid Jordan Ty Dolla $Ign Australian Festivals Dance Music

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