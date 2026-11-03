iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026 Tickets Start at $36 as ADÉLA Joins Olivia Rodrigo and OneRepublic Lineup

The 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour runs from December 1 to 17 across nine US cities featuring Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers. Tickets start at $36 on major resale platforms.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour officially launches on December 1 and concludes on December 17, marking a nine-city run across the United States. This annual holiday music event brings together a diverse array of current music stars for a series of high-energy performances. The updated roster now includes ADÉLA joining the lineup alongside established headliners like Olivia Rodrigo and OneRepublic. Fans can secure tickets through various resale marketplaces with prices starting at just $36.

Los Angeles welcomes Olivia Rodrigo as a primary headliner for her stop on the tour. New York City hosts Charlie Puth and Sombr, providing a distinct local flavor to the East Coast presentation. Other confirmed performances include KATSEYE in Dallas and Fort Worth, ensuring fans in Texas have access to the popular group. Alex Warren takes the stage in Detroit, while the Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform in Washington D.C.

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The Dallas and Fort Worth concert is set for Thursday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. This late-stage date allows the tour to cap off its two-week window with a major market presence. Attendees should note that each city features its own unique combination of artists from the broader roster. Additional performers include Ludacris, Tove Lo, and Jason Derulo, who appear in various city configurations throughout the tour.

Primary ticket distribution is handled by Sunday Night Football, the official seller for these high-demand events. This partnership ensures that official seats are available through the standard ticketing infrastructure for buyers. Users should be aware that local radio stations organize the show as part of the iHeartRadio network. Consequently, the station name on the ticket may vary depending on the city you are attending.

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Do not be confused if you see a local radio station name instead of iHeartRadio when searching for Jingle Ball tickets. Each city has its own local radio station that organizes the show, so the station name may vary. StubHub remains a popular resale marketplace where fans and professional ticket sellers list seats for these concerts. Shoppers can browse options above or below the original ticket price as sellers set their own rates.

Its FanProtect Guarantee offers added purchase reassurance by helping buyers secure valid tickets with reliable delivery. SeatGeek is another key platform where tickets start at $36, providing a budget-friendly entry point for concertgoers. The SeatGeek Deal Score feature helps buyers evaluate listings by weighing factors like price and seat location. This tool makes it easier to spot budget-friendly options for the event without sacrificing seat quality.

Vivid Seats connects concertgoers with independent ticket sellers and offers a 100% Buyer Guarantee. This guarantee covers ticket authenticity, delivery, and valid entry, ensuring a secure purchasing experience. Eligible purchases on specific platforms are covered by these guarantees to prevent fraud and missed entries. Shoppers who qualify can receive a 10% discount on their tickets through this marketplace.

The 10 percent discount extends to military personnel, first responders, medical providers, nurses, teachers, and students. Verification through ID.me is required on its website to claim these specialized savings. It is another marketplace worth comparing when searching for available seats in your preferred city. Resale marketplaces allow buyers to compare listings across multiple vendors to find the best value.

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Tickets are required on the website for entry verification during the checkout process. Shoppers can use these tools to track prices as show dates approach and market demand fluctuates. Comparing listings helps fans secure the best possible value for their seats before the tour begins. The resale market remains dynamic, with prices adjusting based on real-time availability and demand.

Professional ticket sellers list seats on these resale marketplaces, which drives the variance in final costs. Since sellers choose their own prices, the final cost may fluctuate significantly during the sales period. The structure allows for a competitive environment where buyers can find deals in secondary markets. Early purchase is often recommended for high-demand acts like Olivia Rodrigo to secure preferred seating.

The tour continues to be a major holiday event, drawing large crowds to arenas in nine major metropolitan areas. The integration of new artists like ADÉLA keeps the lineup fresh and appealing to diverse musical tastes. Fans are encouraged to check local listings for exact set times and city-specific variations before purchasing. The event promises a memorable holiday experience with top-tier musical performances across the country.