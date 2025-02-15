Igloo Recalls Over 1 Million Coolers Due to Fingertip Injury Risk

Igloo issued a recall for over 1 million large rolling coolers in the US and Canada due to a potential fingertip amputation and crushing hazard. The recall affects 90-quart Igloo Flip & Tow coolers manufactured before January 2022. The handles can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler. Igloo is providing free replacement handles to affected customers.

Igloo is voluntarily recalling over 1 million large rolling coolers in the United States due to a potential safety hazard . The recalled 90-quart Igloo Flip & Tow rolling coolers pose a risk of 'fingertip amputation and crushing hazards' because their handles 'can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler,' according to a recall notice published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC notice advises customers to cease using the affected coolers until they receive a new handle from the company. The recalled coolers were sold in various color combinations and were manufactured before January 2022. Igloo has provided all affected model numbers and date codes in the CPSC recall notice. Both the manufacturing year and model number are located on the bottom of the coolers. The manufacturing year is imprinted on the cooler itself, while the model number appears on a label. To date, there have been twelve reported incidents of consumers sustaining fingertip injuries from the tow handles. These injuries included fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. The coolers were widely sold at retailers such as Costco, Target, Academy, and Dick's Sport Goods in the United States. Online sales occurred through platforms like Amazon, Igloo's website, and others. The recall covers coolers sold between January 2019 and last month. Igloo will provide affected customers with a free replacement handle. They have established a webpage for registrations and are actively disseminating information about the recall through their social media channels. 'With consumer safety as our top priority, we have voluntarily issued a recall on the 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and have provided consumers with a proper course of action that includes a free replacement handle. Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards,' Igloo stated in a communication with FOX Business. An additional 70,000 of the 90-quarter Flip & Tow rolling coolers are subject to recall in Canada and Mexico, according to the CPSC notice





