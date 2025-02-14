Igloo Recalls 1 Million Coolers Due to Fingertip Injury Hazard

Igloo has recalled over 1 million of its 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers due to a handle hazard that can cause fingertip injuries, including amputations.

Igloo has issued a recall for over 1 million of its coolers sold in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada due to a handle hazard that has resulted in fingertip injuries, including amputations. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports at least a dozen people have been injured. The recalled product is the Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler, available at major retailers like Costco, Target, Dick's, and Amazon from 2019 to January 2025 for between $80 and $140. Approximately 1.

06 million units were sold in the U.S., with an additional 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico. The CPSC states that the coolers' tow handle poses a risk of pinching users' fingertips against the product, potentially leading to amputations and other crushing injuries. Igloo has received 12 injury reports in the U.S. from the CPSC, which include fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. Consumers who own these coolers are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. The affected products can be identified by their model number and description. They were sold in various colors with the word 'IGLOO' printed on the side and manufactured in the U.S. before January 2024. In a statement, Igloo emphasized its commitment to consumer safety, stating that the recall and free replacement handle provision reflect this priority. The company added that it continuously strives to improve its products and meet the highest safety standards through rigorous testing and proactive measures. Consumers can register for the recall online or contact Igloo directly in Katy, Texas, at 888-943-5182 or [email protected] to request a handle replacement. Further details are available on the websites of the CPSC, Health Canada, and the OECD's global recall portal.





